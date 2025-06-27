NEWS Aubrey O'Day 'Fears' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will 'Walk Free' After Trial Concludes: 'He's Coming After Everybody' Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day opened up about her fears if Sean 'Diddy' Combs is acquitted in his charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O’Day isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal drama. In a recent interview, the former Danity Kane star — who famously worked under the Bad Boy Records founder back in 2005 — spoke up about what’s at stake if her ex-boss is acquitted of the serious charges against him, including s-- trafficking, racketeering, fraud and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aubrey O’Day said she is fearful of what will happen if Diddy is found not guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked how she would feel if the music mogul is convicted on at least one of the charges, she made her position clear. "I'd feel best if he was found guilty on everything, and if he walks free, I don't have that in the range of my possibility thoughts right now," she admitted. "I don't believe that would happen. If it does, though, I'm going to buy a ticket to Bali, like I did the last time,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

O'Day went on to share her concerns about what a potential not guilty verdict could signal to others. "I fear for the messaging that we're going to be giving to any newcomers in the industry," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

She worries greatly about the example this trial would set, specifically for "relationships and behavior" and "what you can get away with when you're powerful." "I'm sure this gave a lot of people who maybe are unstable new ideas for sexual behaviors,” O’Day vented.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Despite everything, the former Danity Kane member admitted she still sees the embattled exec as a 'human being.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm really wanting to make sure that everybody is highly aware of how vast and wide the response of this jury is going to be for everyone,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

O'Day said even those who feel removed from the case should pay attention. "You might think you're detached from it and that you're watching an entertainment show of those entertainment people that have nothing to do with you and your everyday, but you'll be surprised how quickly it does,” she explained. “So your fear more so lies in the repercussions this has for the wider industry, and less about, 'Did he come after you?' Yeah, I mean, if he were to walk free, he's coming after everybody,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering and several other offenses.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star also expressed frustration with how the trial is playing out, saying it’s taking longer than expected for prosecutors to deliver clarity. "You want to try to make jury instructions as simple as possible,” she explained. “It starts to confuse people. You don't actually want to have a hung jury at the end of the day. It's a lot of money and a lot of time to do this again.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs removed Aubrey O'Day and D. Woods from the group in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her own experience — previously accusing Combs of grooming her when she was around 21 — O’Day still expressed a level of empathy for the star. “I think he is a human being,” she said. “I think hurt people hurt people, he lost the plot.” “I also think that a lot of dark things were done to him,” she added.