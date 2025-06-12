Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Bombshell: Rapper Gives Disturbing Nickname to His Ex-Girlfriend in Leaked Audio
The trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took a dramatic turn as shocking revelations emerged from one of his former girlfriends.
Testifying under the pseudonym "Jane Doe," the rapper's ex revealed how he gave her the nickname "crack pipe" while she begged him to seek rehab as his drug habits spiraled out of control.
The Leaked Audio
The New York courtroom was rocked by the evidence presented, including a voice note from Combs that left jurors stunned. "You are the crack pipe. That's my new name for you: crack pipe," Combs declared in the voice note he sent to Jane in March 2023, shortly after their trip to Turks and Caicos. "Call you CP." The witness laid bare her concerns about Combs' health during their time together.
"I felt that he was developing jaundice," Jane recounted. "I felt that his gums were gray, probably from drug use. And I felt that his hands were shaky, probably from over-consuming alcohol." In the audio, when Jane suggested that Combs check into rehab, he reacted defensively, retorting: "What the h---, you think I need rehab?"
According to his ex, Diddy allegedly provided her with drugs like ecstasy to prepare for what she described as "hotel nights," extended drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts.
The "Last Night" rapper has not been charged with any drug-related offenses up to this point.
Jane Doe's Testimony
Jane alleged that Combs had solicited her to transport drugs across state lines on multiple occasions. "I was able to do so with advice from his former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram," Jane explained, raising eyebrows over the alleged complicity of others in this volatile situation.
The courtroom buzz has intensified as observers draw parallels between Jane's experiences and those described by another former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.
As the prosecution's star witness, Ventura has echoed Jane's allegations, claiming that she too was manipulated into engaging in sordid sexual encounters under duress during Diddy's "freak offs."
Diddy's Trial
The grueling trial kicked off in New York City on May 5, following Diddy's September 2024 arrest on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The disgraced rapper has pleaded not guilty to all allegations against him.
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement asserting their disappointment with the pursuit of charges they consider unjust.
"He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal," Agnifilo stated, urging the public to reserve judgment until all facts are presented in court.