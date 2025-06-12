Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Bombshell: Rapper Gives Disturbing Nickname to His Ex-Girlfriend in Leaked Audio

The New York courtroom was rocked by the evidence presented, including a voice note from Combs that left jurors stunned. "You are the crack pipe. That's my new name for you: crack pipe," Combs declared in the voice note he sent to Jane in March 2023, shortly after their trip to Turks and Caicos. "Call you CP." The witness laid bare her concerns about Combs' health during their time together.

"I felt that he was developing jaundice," Jane recounted. "I felt that his gums were gray, probably from drug use. And I felt that his hands were shaky, probably from over-consuming alcohol." In the audio, when Jane suggested that Combs check into rehab, he reacted defensively, retorting: "What the h---, you think I need rehab?"

According to his ex, Diddy allegedly provided her with drugs like ecstasy to prepare for what she described as "hotel nights," extended drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts.

The "Last Night" rapper has not been charged with any drug-related offenses up to this point.