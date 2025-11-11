TRUE CRIME NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mug Shot Revealed: Gray-Haired Rapper Looks Worse for Wear in First Photo Since Entering Prison Source: MEGA A mug shot of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been released to the public for the first time since his September 2024 arrest. Rebecca Friedman Nov. 11 2025, Published 10:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Fans are getting a first look at Sean "Diddy" Combs' mug shot more than one year after his initial arrest. The disgraced rapper looked as though prison has taken a toll on him in a mug shot released by CBS News following his transfer from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Source: CBS News Sean 'Diddy' Combs' graying hair was exposed in his FCI Fort Dix intake photo.

Though not the best quality, Combs' mug shot exposed his graying hair and beard. The Bad Boy Records founder maintained a stone-cold expression in the Fort Dix intake photo.

Social Media Users Laugh at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mug Shot

Source: MEGA Internet trolls had a field day mocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mug shot.

While the picture was a bit blurry, social media users were quick to react to Combs' noticeable aging. "D---, he's old now😂," one person quipped, as another admitted, "He looks scary." "Whose granddaddy is thatt😭," a third individual joked, mocking Combs' graying hair and seemingly matured facial features. Meanwhile, a fourth Instagram user trolled, "That’s P Grandiddy," as someone else snubbed, "Boy in there stressing 😩😂." Others compared him to late 19th century civil rights leader Frederick Douglas and 88-year-old Morgan Freeman.

Fans Defend Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Prison Sentence

Source: MEGA Fans of Sean 'Diddy' Combs felt the release of his mug shot wasn't necessary.

Some fans defended Combs, 56, while slamming whoever released the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's mug shot. "He's [almost] 60. It’s normal aging, whoopty do," one supporter declared, as another added, "He looks like a regular aging man. These filters and fake stuff have made us forget what people look like." "Still looks the same except he has gray hair now. Like other 56 year olds so what’s the big deal?" a third social media user agreed.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to Low-Security Prison in New Jersey

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix on October 30.