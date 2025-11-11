Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mug Shot Revealed: Gray-Haired Rapper Looks Worse for Wear in First Photo Since Entering Prison
Nov. 11 2025, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
Fans are getting a first look at Sean "Diddy" Combs' mug shot more than one year after his initial arrest.
The disgraced rapper looked as though prison has taken a toll on him in a mug shot released by CBS News following his transfer from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Though not the best quality, Combs' mug shot exposed his graying hair and beard.
The Bad Boy Records founder maintained a stone-cold expression in the Fort Dix intake photo.
Social Media Users Laugh at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mug Shot
While the picture was a bit blurry, social media users were quick to react to Combs' noticeable aging.
"D---, he's old now😂," one person quipped, as another admitted, "He looks scary."
"Whose granddaddy is thatt😭," a third individual joked, mocking Combs' graying hair and seemingly matured facial features.
Meanwhile, a fourth Instagram user trolled, "That’s P Grandiddy," as someone else snubbed, "Boy in there stressing 😩😂."
Others compared him to late 19th century civil rights leader Frederick Douglas and 88-year-old Morgan Freeman.
Fans Defend Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Prison Sentence
Some fans defended Combs, 56, while slamming whoever released the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's mug shot.
"He's [almost] 60. It’s normal aging, whoopty do," one supporter declared, as another added, "He looks like a regular aging man. These filters and fake stuff have made us forget what people look like."
"Still looks the same except he has gray hair now. Like other 56 year olds so what’s the big deal?" a third social media user agreed.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to Low-Security Prison in New Jersey
The release of Combs' intake photo comes less than two weeks after he was transferred to Fort Dix on October 30.
Combs had previously been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC since his arrest last year.
The transfer came at the request of the music mogul's legal team, claiming his move to the low-security jail would allow him to participate in a residential drug abuse program.
Combs' lawyers also argued that the New Jersey prison allegedly allows him to be closer to his family for visitation while he serves his 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker's attorneys are hopeful to have Combs' sentence reduced if he maintains good behavior and continues to show improvement in his sobriety and mental health journeys.
Combs avoided what could have been a lifelong prison sentence after he was acquitted of his more serious s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges following an intense eight-week trial earlier this year.