or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mug Shot Revealed: Gray-Haired Rapper Looks Worse for Wear in First Photo Since Entering Prison

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

A mug shot of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been released to the public for the first time since his September 2024 arrest.

Profile Image

Nov. 11 2025, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fans are getting a first look at Sean "Diddy" Combs' mug shot more than one year after his initial arrest.

The disgraced rapper looked as though prison has taken a toll on him in a mug shot released by CBS News following his transfer from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' graying hair was exposed in his FCI Fort Dix intake photo.
Source: CBS News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' graying hair was exposed in his FCI Fort Dix intake photo.

Though not the best quality, Combs' mug shot exposed his graying hair and beard.

The Bad Boy Records founder maintained a stone-cold expression in the Fort Dix intake photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Laugh at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mug Shot

Image of Internet trolls had a field day mocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mug shot.
Source: MEGA

Internet trolls had a field day mocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mug shot.

While the picture was a bit blurry, social media users were quick to react to Combs' noticeable aging.

"D---, he's old now😂," one person quipped, as another admitted, "He looks scary."

"Whose granddaddy is thatt😭," a third individual joked, mocking Combs' graying hair and seemingly matured facial features.

Meanwhile, a fourth Instagram user trolled, "That’s P Grandiddy," as someone else snubbed, "Boy in there stressing 😩😂."

Others compared him to late 19th century civil rights leader Frederick Douglas and 88-year-old Morgan Freeman.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Defend Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Prison Sentence

Image of Fans of Sean 'Diddy' Combs felt the release of his mug shot wasn't necessary.
Source: MEGA

Fans of Sean 'Diddy' Combs felt the release of his mug shot wasn't necessary.

Some fans defended Combs, 56, while slamming whoever released the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's mug shot.

"He's [almost] 60. It’s normal aging, whoopty do," one supporter declared, as another added, "He looks like a regular aging man. These filters and fake stuff have made us forget what people look like."

"Still looks the same except he has gray hair now. Like other 56 year olds so what’s the big deal?" a third social media user agreed.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to Low-Security Prison in New Jersey

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix on October 30.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix on October 30.

The release of Combs' intake photo comes less than two weeks after he was transferred to Fort Dix on October 30.

Combs had previously been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC since his arrest last year.

The transfer came at the request of the music mogul's legal team, claiming his move to the low-security jail would allow him to participate in a residential drug abuse program.

Combs' lawyers also argued that the New Jersey prison allegedly allows him to be closer to his family for visitation while he serves his 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker's attorneys are hopeful to have Combs' sentence reduced if he maintains good behavior and continues to show improvement in his sobriety and mental health journeys.

Combs avoided what could have been a lifelong prison sentence after he was acquitted of his more serious s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges following an intense eight-week trial earlier this year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.