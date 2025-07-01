or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Jury Reaches Partial Verdict After Disturbing Trial

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' jury has reached a partial verdict in his trafficking trial.

By:

July 1 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

The verdict is in — sort of.

Jurors at the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs have reached a partial verdict on Tuesday, July 1, but they won't be allowed to deliver their decision yet. The panel is ordered to keep deliberating by Manhattan federal court Judge Arun Subramanian after reporting it had reached a verdict on four out of five counts. According to outlets, they couldn’t agree on the racketeering charge.

“We have not reached a verdict on count 1 because we have unpersuadable jurors on both sides,” the note continued.

The music mogul's intense trial in Lower Manhattan federal district court is near the end after almost two months of unsettling testimonies from ex-girlfriends, former employers and other notable names of individuals who witnessed Combs' criminal behavior throughout his time in Hollywood.

Jury Deliberation Concludes in Diddy Trial

sean diddy combs guilty trial trafficking racketeering verdict
Source: MEGA

The rapper was arrested in September 2024.

Deliberations began on Monday after closing arguments concluded at the end of last week.

The 12-person jury is made up of eight men and four women. While prosecutors argued Combs, 55, is the leader of a s-- and drug-filled criminal enterprise, the defense claimed there was not enough evidence to back up the racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges made against him.

'Freak Offs' at Forefront Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial

sean diddy combs guilty trial trafficking racketeering verdict
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him.

Combs has been held inside of a prison in Brooklyn since September 2024, when he was arrested upon completion of a federal investigation — which included Homeland Security raids on the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Authorities discovered 1,000s of bottles of baby oil inside of Combs' properties, as well as various forms of drugs, both of which were allegedly used as lubricant during the Bad Boy Records founder's "freak off" parties.

sean diddy combs guilty trial trafficking racketeering verdict
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been held in prison without bail since September 2024.

"Freak offs" were "elaborate s-- performances that Combs arranged, directed and often electronically recorded," the Department of Justice claimed in a press release about their September 2024 charges.

"To ensure participation in freak offs, Combs used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims — power he obtained through obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, exploiting his financial support to them and threatening to cut off the same and controlling their careers," the explanation continued.

sean diddy combs guilty trial trafficking racketeering verdict
Source: MEGA

Two of the 55-year-old's ex-girlfriends testified during his trial.

Prosecutors alleged the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker "also threatened his victims, including by threatening to expose the embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of 'freak offs' if the women did not comply with his demands."

Both Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane took the stand and provided recounts of their experiences participating in "freak offs" during their respective relationships with Combs.

Ventura additionally testified about the severe physical and emotional abuse she endured while dating Combs for about a decade.

