Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Jury Reaches Partial Verdict After Disturbing Trial

The verdict is in — sort of.

Jurors at the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs have reached a partial verdict on Tuesday, July 1, but they won't be allowed to deliver their decision yet. The panel is ordered to keep deliberating by Manhattan federal court Judge Arun Subramanian after reporting it had reached a verdict on four out of five counts. According to outlets, they couldn’t agree on the racketeering charge.

“We have not reached a verdict on count 1 because we have unpersuadable jurors on both sides,” the note continued.

The music mogul's intense trial in Lower Manhattan federal district court is near the end after almost two months of unsettling testimonies from ex-girlfriends, former employers and other notable names of individuals who witnessed Combs' criminal behavior throughout his time in Hollywood.