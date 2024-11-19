Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prosecutors Deny Taking Disgraced Music Producer's Trial Notes for His Attorneys in Jail Raid
Prosecutors claimed they do not have access to Sean Diddy Combs' private notes meant for his attorneys after his legal team alleged they'd been taken from his jail cell in a raid.
A new court filing revealed feds discovered a folder marked "legal," as well as an address book, a notebook and other personal items on the disgraced producer's bed.
Prosecutors said that the legal folder was not taken or opened during the search, it was only handled from the outside to make sure there were no contraband items inside of it. Prison officials did take pictures of the pages in his address book and notebook, but then left both of them behind in his cell.
A U.S. attorney claimed the photos included "wide-ranging notes to himself, including notes related to [Diddy's] business interests, his release of music, and family matters." Prior to being turned over the prosecutors, the photos were sent to a "filter team" who redacted any thing they believed should remain private information.
As OK! previously reported, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed feds were "in possession of attorney-client privileged" paperwork after the jail raid in a report published on Monday, November 18. Agnifilo alleged the search violated his client's Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.
As for the prosecutors, they said Combs has been attempting to "evade law enforcement monitoring, corruptly influenc[ing] witness testimony, and further attack[ing] the integrity of these proceedings" throughout his time behind bars.
They further accused Combs of paying inmates to use their phone accounts and asking members of his family to talk with possible witnesses and potential victims while he is locked up.
"At the defendant’s carefully curated direction, the defendant’s children posted a video to their respective social media accounts showing the defendant’s children gathered to celebrate the defendant’s birthday," the legal document added, alleging Combs then went over the analytics on that video "and explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members."
The father-of-seven is currently facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
His trial is set for May 2025. He's been denied bond at least twice by judges who deemed him a potential "danger" and a "flight risk."
TMZ reported the prosecutors' response to Diddy's lawyers allegations.