Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prosecutors Deny Taking Disgraced Music Producer's Trial Notes for His Attorneys in Jail Raid

A new court filing revealed feds discovered a folder marked "legal," as well as an address book, a notebook and other personal items on the disgraced producer's bed.

Prosecutors claimed they do not have access to Sean Diddy Combs ' private notes meant for his attorneys after his legal team alleged they'd been taken from his jail cell in a raid.

Prosecutors said that the legal folder was not taken or opened during the search, it was only handled from the outside to make sure there were no contraband items inside of it. Prison officials did take pictures of the pages in his address book and notebook, but then left both of them behind in his cell.

A U.S. attorney claimed the photos included "wide-ranging notes to himself, including notes related to [Diddy's] business interests, his release of music, and family matters." Prior to being turned over the prosecutors, the photos were sent to a "filter team" who redacted any thing they believed should remain private information.