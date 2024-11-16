Ex-Rapper Involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Night Club Shooting Says He Hopes Music Mogul Can 'Reform and Fix Himself' Amid Sexual Crime Accusations
Shyne does not feel a sense of satisfaction from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.
In a new interview to promote his forthcoming Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne, the former mentee of the music mogul does not want revenge on Combs despite taking the fall for him in the 2001 nightclub shooting case.
“That’s not what I want from the universe. I don’t say to myself, ‘Yeah,’ you know, ‘it’s your turn now!’ Like, that’s not the type of person that I am,” the 46-year-old explained.
Shyne noted that Combs — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September — “has to deal with his debt to the universe.”
The ex-rapper also hoped that his former role model is “able to reform and fix himself.”
Shyne, who was a rising star back in the early ‘00s, faced a setback when he went to a Manhattan nightclub with a friend, Combs and the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer’s then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.
Infamously, a fight occurred that night, which led to gunshots and three bystanders injured.
Shyne and Combs both went on trial for the incident in 2001. While one individual claimed Combs shot her, the Bad Boy Records founder got off scot-free, but Shyne was convicted of assault and reckless endangerment.
Shyne went on to serve eight years in prison and never ratted out Combs.
“I grew up [being told] to not get my friends in trouble,” Shyne explained in the interview. “And that’s what it really boiled down to, integrity about character.”
The now-politician shared that he was loyal to Combs at the time but later learned the businessman did not return the favor, as he "got witnesses to testify against me, to say that basically, I was this uncontrollable person that was acting in a depraved manner, which was the furthest from the truth."
Shyne, whose name is Jamal Barrow, said he felt nervous to speak badly of Combs because it would “break the code of honor, which is that you don’t get people in trouble.”
Combs’ representative claimed he “categorically” denies the “unequivocally false” allegations. They even specified that “any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to ‘take the fall’ or ‘sacrificed’ him by directing witnesses to testify against him” was untrue.
The spokesperson continued by adding that Combs “appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued” as a politician in Belize and “wishes him continued success.”
“It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations. Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with,” the rep concluded.
Page Six interviewed Shyne.