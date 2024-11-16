or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Ex-Rapper Involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Night Club Shooting Says He Hopes Music Mogul Can 'Reform and Fix Himself' Amid Sexual Crime Accusations

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shyne.
Source: MEGA

Shyne was convicted of assault and reckless endangerment in the nightclub trial when Sean 'Diddy' Combs got off.

By:

Nov. 16 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shyne does not feel a sense of satisfaction from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.

In a new interview to promote his forthcoming Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne, the former mentee of the music mogul does not want revenge on Combs despite taking the fall for him in the 2001 nightclub shooting case.

Article continues below advertisement
ex rapper sean diddy combs shooting reform fix himself sexual crime
Source: MEGA

Despite taking the fall for the night club shooting, Shyne expressed that he feels no victory now that Sean 'Diddy' Combs is behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s not what I want from the universe. I don’t say to myself, ‘Yeah,’ you know, ‘it’s your turn now!’ Like, that’s not the type of person that I am,” the 46-year-old explained.

Shyne noted that Combs — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September — “has to deal with his debt to the universe.”

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-rapper also hoped that his former role model is “able to reform and fix himself.”

Shyne, who was a rising star back in the early ‘00s, faced a setback when he went to a Manhattan nightclub with a friend, Combs and the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer’s then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement
ex rapper sean diddy combs shooting reform fix himself sexual crime
Source: MEGA

Shyne served eight years in prison for what went down during the 2001 nightclub shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Infamously, a fight occurred that night, which led to gunshots and three bystanders injured.

Shyne and Combs both went on trial for the incident in 2001. While one individual claimed Combs shot her, the Bad Boy Records founder got off scot-free, but Shyne was convicted of assault and reckless endangerment.

Article continues below advertisement

Shyne went on to serve eight years in prison and never ratted out Combs.

“I grew up [being told] to not get my friends in trouble,” Shyne explained in the interview. “And that’s what it really boiled down to, integrity about character.”

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ex rapper sean diddy combs shooting reform fix himself sexual crime
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sits in jail after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.

Article continues below advertisement

The now-politician shared that he was loyal to Combs at the time but later learned the businessman did not return the favor, as he "got witnesses to testify against me, to say that basically, I was this uncontrollable person that was acting in a depraved manner, which was the furthest from the truth."

Shyne, whose name is Jamal Barrow, said he felt nervous to speak badly of Combs because it would “break the code of honor, which is that you don’t get people in trouble.”

Article continues below advertisement

Combs’ representative claimed he “categorically” denies the “unequivocally false” allegations. They even specified that “any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to ‘take the fall’ or ‘sacrificed’ him by directing witnesses to testify against him” was untrue.

The spokesperson continued by adding that Combs “appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued” as a politician in Belize and “wishes him continued success.”

Article continues below advertisement
ex rapper sean diddy combs shooting reform fix himself sexual crime
Source: MEGA

'I grew up [being told] to not get my friends in trouble,' Shyne said about not ratting Sean 'Diddy' Combs out during the nightclub shooting trial.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations. Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with,” the rep concluded.

Page Six interviewed Shyne.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.