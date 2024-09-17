50 Cent Mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Federal Agents Discovered '1,000 Bottles of Lube' in His Homes During Raids
50 Cent took aim at Sean "Diddy" Combs following the music producer's arrest on human trafficking charges earlier this week.
After his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the "In Da Club" artist shared a picture of him and the 50 First Dates actress posing together on his X account.
"Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house," he wrote in the caption.
As OK! previously reported, Combs' Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by federal agents in connection with a s-- trafficking investigation. It was later revealed authorities confiscated "various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."
On Monday, September 16, Diddy was taken into police custody in New York after being indicted by a grand jury.
"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said at the time. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
"He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges," he continued. "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
Combs is accused of running a criminal "enterprise" which "engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice," according to the indictment.
He pleaded "not guilty" in a New York courtroom on Tuesday.
Combs' arrest came after he'd been hit with a flurry of physical and sexual abuse allegations from both men and women over the past year.
In November 2023, his ex Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of physically harming her and s-- trafficking her throughout their on-again, off-again relationship. A shocking video depicting the producer kicking her and throwing things at her later emerged, leading Combs to release an apology video.