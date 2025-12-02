Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Slapped' His Mom and 'Called Her a B----' After 1991 Scandal, Star's Ex-Friend Shockingly Claims: 'I Saw It'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother supported him throughout his trafficking trial, the two allegedly haven't always had such a good relationship. In Netflix's new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning — which centers on the star's rise and downfall after his 2024 arrest and scandal — a former friend of the disgraced rapper's claimed they witnessed the father-of-seven get physical with Janice Combs decades ago.

Kirk Burrowes claimed the incident went down in December 1991 after a celebrity basketball game organized by the music mogul resulted in a fatal stampede. At the time, fans ran through stadium doors at Harlem's City College of New York, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals. Kirk said Sean's demeanor flipped when Janice brought up the ordeal to her son.

'I Saw Him Put His Hands on Her'

"He didn't know what was going to happen," he noted of Diddy's future, as he was just getting started in showbiz. "And I saw Janice question Sean. He's going into this music business thing. He just left school and now this extreme tragedy has occurred. She's like, 'Did he make the right decision?'" "And I saw him put his hands on her. Call her a b---- and slapped her. He's not looking back," Kirk shockingly spilled.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slammed Netflix Docuseries

Sean recently bashed the documentary, labeling it a "shameful hit piece." His team also alleged the project used "stolen footage that was never authorized for release." "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," the message concluded. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

Janice Combs Begged Her Son's Judge for a Lenient Sentence

Sean allegedly slapping his mother is a far cry from their current dynamic, as Janice was one of countless people who begged the judge in his prostitution case to give him a light sentence. While she acknowledged he "made some terrible mistakes in his life," she explained he grew up with many obstacles, including losing his dad at age 2.

