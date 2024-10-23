Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Dumb' Son Quincy Ridiculed for Starting a Family Vlog Series Amid Dad's Trafficking Case: 'Horrible Idea'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Quincy Brown might have thought his family vlog series was the right move — but critics would beg to differ.

Combs' and late ex Kim Porter's 33-year-old son — who was adopted by the Bad Boy Records founder in 1994 — teased the launch of his upcoming vlog series on Tuesday, October 22, via YouTube. The new project — titled "It’s Just A Vlog: Or Is It A Reality Show?" — was quickly met with backlash since his father was arrested on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last month.