Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Dumb' Son Quincy Ridiculed for Starting a Family Vlog Series Amid Dad's Trafficking Case: 'Horrible Idea'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Quincy Brown might have thought his family vlog series was the right move — but critics would beg to differ.
Combs' and late ex Kim Porter's 33-year-old son — who was adopted by the Bad Boy Records founder in 1994 — teased the launch of his upcoming vlog series on Tuesday, October 22, via YouTube. The new project — titled "It’s Just A Vlog: Or Is It A Reality Show?" — was quickly met with backlash since his father was arrested on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last month.
A preview of Brown's vlog showcased "behind-the-scenes" footage of his family's holiday gatherings and party lifestyle. One pre-filmed clip even briefly featured Combs shirtless in his kitchen, while another showcased women in bikinis.
Brown's vlogs — the first of which premieres on Saturday, October 27 — will "view the Combs family through their own lens as Quincy documents his family doing various activities, family vacations, the highs and lows, and more," The Shade Room shared via Instagram on Tuesday.
After the series' trailer went viral online, social media users lashed out at the Brotherly Love actor, as many disagreed with his decision to broadcast his family's life amid several accusations of rape and sexual assault made against Combs within the past year.
"This is not a good idea for them. They actually need to be laying under a rock right now and out of sight at the moment. It seems like they love attention good or bad," one person declared, while another added: "This is so dumb. I mean no one even listens to Quincy’s music, but I guess they gotta make money somehow. Why not with some extra thousand views during a controversy when they should be laying low."
"This sounds like a horrible idea at this time," a third internet user admitted, while a fourth snubbed, "P. Diddy's [kids] do not know how to read the room."
Combs' other sons, Justin, 30, and Christian "King," Combs 26 — who was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit of his own — as well as his twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs, 17, also made appearances in the vlog's trailer.
The launch of Quincy's YouTube series came on the same day he took to Instagram with a post expressing his support of his imprisoned father.
"The past month has devastated our family," the Star actor, whose biological father is Al B. Sure!, began. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD," concluded the caption of his post, which featured a family photo of Diddy's seven children, including his daughter Chance, 18, and his baby girl, Love, 22 months.