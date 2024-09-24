Sean 'Diddy' Combs Speaks to His 7 Children From Prison as Rapper Remains Jailed on Trafficking Charges: 'He Is Very Concerned'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' seven children are adjusting to what could be a new normal for their family, as the disgraced rapper remains in prison on a slew of intense charges.
The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was denied bail twice after being arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged during an arraignment one day later with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
While locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Combs — who pleaded not guilty to all counts against him — has "been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone," a source spilled to a news publication on Monday, September 23.
Combs, 54, legally adopted his late partner Kim Porter's son Quincy, 33, in 1994, when the Brotherly Love actor — whose biological father is Al B. Sure! — was just 3 years old.
The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker later welcomed his son Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17, with Porter before the model tragically died at age 47 from lobar pneumonia in 2018.
The Bad Boy Records founder additionally shares his son Justin, 30, with stylist Misa Hylton and his daughter Chance, 18, with Sarah Chapman.
Dana Tran gave birth to her and the music mogul's little girl, Love, 23 months, in October 2022.
"He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being," the insider admitted. "He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated."
According to a second source, the music mogul's offspring have been "in a state of crisis and shock" in the week after their famous father's arrest.
"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the confidante confessed. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."
Diddy's son Christian was among those present at the award-winning artist's arraignment in a New York City court room on Tuesday, September 17, where he was seen reading a copy of the disturbing 14-page indictment against his dad.
Christian and his family were seated in the third row, where Diddy turned to with his hand on his heart after a judge ruled the embattled star would be held without bail until his trial.
Back in April, Christian was also hit with a lawsuit in the midst of his father's legal troubles after Grace O'Marcaigh accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her while she was working as a steward on a yacht chartered by the Combs family in December 2022.
