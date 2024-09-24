Sean 'Diddy' Combs Speaks to His 7 Children From Prison as Rapper Remains Jailed on Trafficking Charges: 'He Is Very Concerned'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' seven children are adjusting to what could be a new normal for their family, as the disgraced rapper remains in prison on a slew of intense charges.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was denied bail twice after being arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged during an arraignment one day later with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.