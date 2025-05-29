Sean 'Diddy' Combs Threatened to Send Cassie Ventura's Freak Off Videos to Her Parents' Workplaces, His Former Stylist Testifies
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura's former stylist Deonte Nash revealed what she witnessed go down between the exes when she testified at the rapper's trafficking trial on Wednesday, May 28, in a New York City courthouse.
Nash worked for the disgraced music mogul from 2008 to 2018, while the exes dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Stylist Witnessed Him Threatening Cassie Ventura
According to a news outlet, Nash replied, "Yes," when asked if she ever heard Combs, 55, threaten to harm Ventura, 38.
The stylist said she heard him do so "quite a few times," threatening to "beat her a--, he wouldn’t put her music out, he would send her [s--] tapes to her parents' jobs."
The NSFW videos featured the "Me & U" singer participating in Diddy's "freak offs."
"It drove her crazy," Nash admitted while looking down. "She would be super emotional. She might stay in the house for days."
Cassie Ventura's Mom Testifies in Court
Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, acknowledged the freak off videos when she testified the previous week.
Regina explained that when the father-of-seven found out Cassie was dating Kid Cudi, he threatened to release the explicit footage and demanded $20,000 from her parents not to do so.
"We took a home equity loan and that was the only way we could get the money," the matriarch recalled. "I was physically sick. I did not understand it, the s-- tape threw me. He was trying to hurt my daughter."
Regina was also aware of Diddy's physical abuse, as she took photos of her daughter's injuries, explaining, "She was bruised and I wanted to make sure we memorialized it."
As OK! reported, Cassie admitted during her testimony that she participated in the freaks off willingly, as she wanted to "please" her then-boyfriend.
"Sean proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism," she spilled. The mom-of-three said it required "setting up this experience" and "performing" for Sean.
"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt, just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," Cassie — who married Alex Fine in 2019 — said of how she felt when the Bad Boy Records founder brought up the idea.
Cassie Ventura Developed a Drug Addiction to Feel 'Numb'
During another day in court, Cassie revealed she developed an "ongoing, off-and-on addiction to opiates" due to the freak offs.
"Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily," she explained of not wanting to be present.
Cassie would also drink heavily when she went to s-- clubs with Sean, "because I didn’t want to be there sober," she stated.
In hotel surveillance footage, the "Long Way 2 Go" vocalist was seen being attacked by Sean after she tried to escape a freak off. The clip even showed him dragging her back to their hotel room.
Diddy's trial kicked off earlier this month and is expected to last eight weeks.
He was arrested on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.