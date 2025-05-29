Sean 'Diddy' Combs Threatened to Send Cassie Ventura's Freak Off Videos to Her Parents' Workplaces, His Former Stylist Testifies

According to a news outlet, Nash replied, "Yes," when asked if she ever heard Combs, 55, threaten to harm Ventura, 38.

The stylist said she heard him do so "quite a few times," threatening to "beat her a--, he wouldn’t put her music out, he would send her [s--] tapes to her parents' jobs."

The NSFW videos featured the "Me & U" singer participating in Diddy's "freak offs."

"It drove her crazy," Nash admitted while looking down. "She would be super emotional. She might stay in the house for days."