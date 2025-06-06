Sean 'Diddy' Combs Held 'Freak Off' Party in August 2024 at Raided Miami Mansion — 1 Month Before Arrest, Ex Testifies

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly wasn't fazed by federal raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes — or his looming arrest — as his ex-girlfriend claimed they participated in a "freak off" gathering as recently as August 2024.

While testifying in court for the second day in a row on Friday, June 6, a woman opting to identify anonymously as Jane Doe claimed on the stand that one of the last "freak offs" she was coerced into doing took place just one month before Combs was arrested in September of last year.