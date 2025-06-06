Sean 'Diddy' Combs Held 'Freak Off' Party in August 2024 at Raided Miami Mansion — 1 Month Before Arrest, Ex Testifies
Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly wasn't fazed by federal raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes — or his looming arrest — as his ex-girlfriend claimed they participated in a "freak off" gathering as recently as August 2024.
While testifying in court for the second day in a row on Friday, June 6, a woman opting to identify anonymously as Jane Doe claimed on the stand that one of the last "freak offs" she was coerced into doing took place just one month before Combs was arrested in September of last year.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had 'Freak Offs' After Federal Raids
The confession came as prosecutors went through a list of "entertainers" Doe said she had s-- with during "hotel nights," which is the name she and Combs called their "freak offs."
As Doe explained the timeline of when she last had intercourse with each individual, she claimed to have slept with someone named Don in August 2024.
Doe shockingly noted that this interaction didn't take place at hotel, but rather at Combs' Miami mansion on Star Island in Florida — which was raided by Homeland Security agents in March 2024.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Gives Timeline of Recent 'Freak Offs'
Doe said her relationship with Combs lasted between 2021 and 2024. Throughout the four years, she claimed to participate in several “freak offs” with multiple different men.
She admitted that the frequency of these gatherings reduced in more recent years, as they would occur every week or biweekly from May 2021 to October 2023 but only happened a handful of times from February 2024 through August 2024.
Doe also noted how she and Combs went on a four-month break from one another between October 2023 and February 2024.
'Freak Offs' Left Jane Doe Tired
Because of the initial frequency of "hotel nights," Doe said she'd hardly be able to recover from one before another would begin.
Doe had tears streaming down her face in court as prosecutors questioned whether she got tired during these evenings, as she admitted "yes" while revealing she'd take ecstasy in an effort to make it through the long performances — at least one of which allegedly lasted for 18 hours.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Denied Ex's Request for Condom
At one point during her testimony, prosecutors played an audio recording of Combs denying Doe's request for a male escort she was having intercourse with to put on a condom even though the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper "promised" he would allow the "entertainer" to do so.
"What are you guys doing? What do you guys want?" Combs could be heard asking as the two scrambled to find protection.
Ignoring his girlfriend's request, Combs demanded, "you are just taking that d---."
"if you don’t touch yourself right now," he later warned.