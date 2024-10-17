Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attempts to 'Pay His Way' Out of Jail 'Rightly Rejected' by Court, Prosecutors Claim
Prosecutors spoke out on Sean "Diddy" Combs' repeated bids to be released from jail before his May 2025 trial.
On Wednesday, October 16, they argued the disgraced music producer — who has been accused of rape, human trafficking and more in various lawsuits — should not be allowed to use his wealth and power to get special privileges.
"The District Court rightly rejected Combs’s effort to pay his way out of detention, when the record established that no set of conditions could ensure the safety of the community," prosecutors wrote in a statement. "Combs’s longstanding and sophisticated methods of obstructing justice and silencing witnesses more than established his dangerousness."
As OK! previously reported, Combs' legal team originally asked for their client to released to in-home detention on $50 million bail. Their requests were denied twice.
Combs was arrested on September 16 in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. He was later charged with with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Since then, he'd been hit with a flurry of lawsuits accusing him of horrific acts of physical and sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over the past 25 years.
- Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Appeal After Being Denied Bail Twice
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom and 6 of His Kids Support Him in Court as Disgraced Mogul Will Stay Behind Bars Until Upcoming Trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Male Escort Tells Prosecutors the Mogul Flew Him Across the Country to Attend 'Freak Off' Party
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Most recently, Ashley Parham alleged the producer threatened to cut her face before he sexually assaulted her in 2018 because she suggested he had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur."
Parham claimed she'd been at another man's house when Combs allegedly burst in with several other people, including chief of staff Kristina Khorram. She alleged Combs put a knife in her face and Khorram reportedly told her they could have her sent off anywhere in the world "so would never see her family again," according the lawsuit.
Combs later allegedly "violently raped her with a remote control."
Earlier this week, Combs took to Instagram from behind bars to wish his 2-year-old daughter Love, who he shares with Dana Tran, a "happy birthday."
"Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday, baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! ❤️🫶🏽Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you 🎂🎉🎈," he wrote on October 15 alongside a carousel of photos of him with the little girl.
The embattled artist is also a father to sons Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian "King" Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs.
The New York Times reported the statement from prosecutors.