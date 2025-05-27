Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: 'Livid' Rapper Threatened to Kill Kid Cudi While Holding a Gun, Ex-Assistant Testifies
Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark made a bold accusation about the music mogul during his trial on Tuesday, May 27.
According to Clark, the rapper, 55, was furious with Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, and his relationship with Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.
While on the stand, Clark said after Combs learned about the relationship in 2011, she saw him standing in his underwear through a peephole. When she opened the door, he was holding a gun.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Livid'
“He was livid, furious, mad at me,” Clark testified.
Clark claimed Combs stormed in and confronted her, stating: "Why didn't you tell me?"
Combs then allegedly said, "Get dressed, we're going to kill" him.
When she tried to diffuse the situation, Combs allegedly snapped at her, demanding she go get dressed.
“I had never seen him with a weapon, I had never seen him making me do something like this,” she said, adding that Combs had never been to her home prior to the incident.
Clark also claimed Cobs kicked Ventura while they were at his L.A. mansion.
“She didn’t do anything,” Clark said about Ventura. “She was just crying silently.”
“My heart was breaking seeing her get beat like that,” Clark said while tearing up.
For his part, Kid Cudi told jurors Combs broke into his house in 2011 and opened his holiday presents.
“I said, ‘Motherf------, you in my house?’” Mescudi testified.
Last week, Ventura testified in court, claiming she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by the star throughout their relationship, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.
As OK! previously reported, Ventura accused the music mogul of rape and sexual assault. Just one day after her allegations went public, the former couple settled out of court for a total of $20 million — an amount Combs has denied any wrongdoing to justify paying.
Ventura testified that she canceled a planned music tour due to feeling "overwhelmed."
“I did not want to be away from my children,” she stated, referring to her daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4, whom she shares with Alex Fine.