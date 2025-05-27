or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: 'Livid' Rapper Threatened to Kill Kid Cudi While Holding a Gun, Ex-Assistant Testifies

Photo of Sean Combs; Kid Cudi.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatened to kill Kid Cudi, his ex-assistant testified in court on May 27.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark made a bold accusation about the music mogul during his trial on Tuesday, May 27.

According to Clark, the rapper, 55, was furious with Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, and his relationship with Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

While on the stand, Clark said after Combs learned about the relationship in 2011, she saw him standing in his underwear through a peephole. When she opened the door, he was holding a gun.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Livid'

sean diddy combs trial rapper threatened kill kid cudi
Source: MEGA

The rapper's assistant testified in his trial.

“He was livid, furious, mad at me,” Clark testified.

Clark claimed Combs stormed in and confronted her, stating: "Why didn't you tell me?"

Combs then allegedly said, "Get dressed, we're going to kill" him.

When she tried to diffuse the situation, Combs allegedly snapped at her, demanding she go get dressed.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

sean diddy combs trial rapper threatened kill kid cudi
Source: MEGA

Kid Cudi dated Cassie Ventura.

“I had never seen him with a weapon, I had never seen him making me do something like this,” she said, adding that Combs had never been to her home prior to the incident.

Clark also claimed Cobs kicked Ventura while they were at his L.A. mansion.

“She didn’t do anything,” Clark said about Ventura. “She was just crying silently.”

“My heart was breaking seeing her get beat like that,” Clark said while tearing up.

For his part, Kid Cudi told jurors Combs broke into his house in 2011 and opened his holiday presents.

“I said, ‘Motherf------, you in my house?’” Mescudi testified.

sean diddy combs trial rapper threatened kill kid cudi
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura said she canceled her tour because she didn't want to be away from her kids.

Last week, Ventura testified in court, claiming she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by the star throughout their relationship, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.

As OK! previously reported, Ventura accused the music mogul of rape and sexual assault. Just one day after her allegations went public, the former couple settled out of court for a total of $20 million — an amount Combs has denied any wrongdoing to justify paying.

Ventura testified that she canceled a planned music tour due to feeling "overwhelmed."

“I did not want to be away from my children,” she stated, referring to her daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4, whom she shares with Alex Fine.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.