Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: 'Livid' Rapper Threatened to Kill Kid Cudi While Holding a Gun, Ex-Assistant Testifies

“I had never seen him with a weapon, I had never seen him making me do something like this,” she said, adding that Combs had never been to her home prior to the incident.

Clark also claimed Cobs kicked Ventura while they were at his L.A. mansion.

“She didn’t do anything,” Clark said about Ventura. “She was just crying silently.”

“My heart was breaking seeing her get beat like that,” Clark said while tearing up.

For his part, Kid Cudi told jurors Combs broke into his house in 2011 and opened his holiday presents.

“I said, ‘Motherf------, you in my house?’” Mescudi testified.