Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Claims Star Sodomized Him at 2007 Party, Says Alleged Assault Still 'Affects Every Single' Aspect of His Life
For the first time ever, one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers has given an interview to share their story with the public.
An anonymous male who filed a lawsuit against the disgraced star in October under the alias John Doe conducted the chat with CNN from their home in New Jersey.
Doe stated the sexual assault took place in 2007 at one of the rapper's "White Parties" in the Hamptons, where he was hired to work security.
Despite so many years passing, Doe stated, "The full gravity of it lives with me to this day. It affects every single thing you do for the rest of your life."
Doe alleged the dad-of-seven, 55, gave him two alcoholic drinks throughout the night but believes they were laced with ecstasy and GHB.
After the second cup, "I wasn’t able to stand," he recalled. "It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before and I felt powerless."
Doe said Combs then forced him into a vehicle where he sodomized him as he cried out for help.
In addition, he claimed, "there was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing."
Doe informed his supervisor of what went down but revealed his boss "just dismissed it and said, 'I’ll talk to him.'"
"After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything … I was totally blacklisted after that. I had to find a different field," Doe explained of never working security again.
Doe is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and claimed he's suffered so much trauma from the abuse that it ultimately is what caused his marriage to end.
CNN's report noted there were a few "inconsistencies" with Doe's story and the complaint he filed, as the original lawsuit said the assault took place in 2006. However, in 2006, Diddy's White Party was in St. Tropez, not the Hamptons.
According to the news outlet, Doe's lawyers "filed an amended complaint with the court, changing those details and acknowledging mistakes were made in the rush to file."
The Bad Boy Records founder has not responded to the interview but his attorney previously insisted Combs has never committed a sexual assault.
In September, the disgraced music mogul was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
The star pleaded not guilty and is set for a May 2025 trial after being denied bail more than once.
The "I Need a Girl" vocalist has also been sued by several other male and females, with at least one of them claiming the assault took place when they were underage.
CNN shared the full interview with Doe.