Who Is Cassie Ventura's Husband Alex Fine? Meet the Personal Trainer
Singer Cassie Ventura Fine (known by her stage name “Cassie”) is no stranger to high-profile relationships, especially her romantic history with Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Diddy was hit with controversy for alleged sexual assault on top of investigation against his "freak offs."
Now, the R&B star found her true happiness with her husband, Alex Fine, who has become her steadfast partner and support during the ongoing trials.
The Harrowing Trial
In May, Ventura courageously testified against Diddy amid serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking. Throughout her ordeal, where she was made to detail harrowing accounts about the encounters with Diddy, Fine remained by her side, offering unwavering support.
However, Fine was ordered to leave the courtroom during a portion of the hearing. Following four days of her testimony, Fine expressed his pride in his wife's bravery.
"The world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past," he said through his wife's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor. "You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."
'A Demon'
He did not also mince words against Ventura's ex-boyfriend, whom he called a "demon" as Fine expressed he was proud of his wife for saving herself from the trials she'd faced.
"Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements," Fine said.
He added: "We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom."
'Punched a Wall'
A court account also detailed that Fine "punched a wall" after finding out Diddy allegedly raped her.
On May 2024, Fine wrote an open letter to domestic violence survivors moments after a CNN surveillance video of Combs dragging Ventura at a hotel in 2016 came to light.
"To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness," Fine said on Instagram.
Alex Fine's Life And Career
Fine is a professional bull rider, model and fitness aficionado who founded Almost Home, an online platform designed to connect individuals with trainers, coaches, nutritionists and wellness experts.
The pair's relationship sparked after Diddy hired him as her personal trainer. Following Ventura and Diddy's split in 2018, she and Fine went public with their relationship in January 2019. Diddy claimed there was an "absolute overlap between the two relationships."
The source told People: "Cassie wanted a personal trainer, so Diddy hired Alex for her. Then Cassie and Alex started hooking up before her relationship with Diddy was over."
The couple got engaged in August 2019 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu two weeks later. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Frankie Fine, on December 6, 2019, followed by a second daughter, Sunny Cinco, in March 2021. In February, Ventura revealed she was pregnant with their third child. She soon disclosed they were expecting a boy.
"Her life with him and their two girls is so wholesome, he's not just the best partner, he's the best dad," an insider told another outlet in April. "Cassie feels very blessed to have him by her side for this journey. She adores her girls but is thrilled to be having a son, it's just a different ball game and something she's always wanted to experience."
What Diddy Has to Say About Cassie's New Flame
Diddy seemingly referenced Ventura's new relationship in June 2022 through his single "Gotta Move On," implying his feelings about her moving on with someone new. "You found a new man, so I gotta move on/Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know," he rapped.
Shortly after, Fine seemed to respond indirectly by sharing a message on Instagram for Pride Month: "Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends," while linking to an LGBT foundation.
"Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON," he added, hinting at Diddy's recent sentiments.