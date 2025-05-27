Who Is Cassie Ventura's Husband Alex Fine? Meet the Personal Trainer

Alex Fine was a constant pillar of support for Cassie as she testified against Diddy.

Now, the R&B star found her true happiness with her husband, Alex Fine , who has become her steadfast partner and support during the ongoing trials.

Singer Cassie Ventura Fine (known by her stage name “Cassie”) is no stranger to high-profile relationships, especially her romantic history with Sean "Diddy" Combs , in which Diddy was hit with controversy for alleged sexual assault on top of investigation against his "freak offs."

However, Fine was ordered to leave the courtroom during a portion of the hearing. Following four days of her testimony, Fine expressed his pride in his wife's bravery.

In May, Ventura courageously testified against Diddy amid serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking. Throughout her ordeal, where she was made to detail harrowing accounts about the encounters with Diddy, Fine remained by her side, offering unwavering support .

"The world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past," he said through his wife's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor . "You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

He did not also mince words against Ventura's ex-boyfriend, whom he called a "demon" as Fine expressed he was proud of his wife for saving herself from the trials she'd faced.

"Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements," Fine said.

He added: "We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom."