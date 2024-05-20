OK Magazine
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters, 17, Attend Prom as Mogul Remains Under Fire for Abusing Ex Cassie Ventura

sean diddy combs twin daughters prom under fire abusing cassie ventura
Source: mega
By:

May 20 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' kids are trying to carry on with their lives amid his domestic abuse scandal.

On Sunday, May, 19, his 17-year-old twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, uploaded Instagram photos from their high school prom — and they both looked gorgeous!

sean diddy combs twin daughters prom under fire abusing cassie ventura
Source: mega

Diddy has seven children.

The images showed the teens — whose mom is the mogul's late ex Kim Porter — in matching black dresses as they posed around their home and outside. The sleeveless floor-length gowns featured silver embellishments and a tulle skirt that was positioned so they could each stick a leg out for their photos.

The girls had their hair and makeup done by professionals, who added a few crystal embellishments near their eyes, which perfectly matched the details on their frocks.

sean diddy combs twin daughters prom under fire abusing cassie ventura
Source: @the_combs_twins/instagram

Jessie and D'Lila Combs are the twin daughters of Sean Combs and his late ex Kim Porter.

Despite their family drama, the ladies received tons of support in the comments section.

"Stunning girls! 😍😍," wrote Paris Hilton, while Kimora Lee Simmons gushed, "My babies! So proud of this moment and I’m so very proud of you always! You are too sweet and gorgeous! I love you!😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🙏🏼."

Larsa Pippen penned, "Love u girls 🔥🔥," while the twins' brother King Combs said, "Wowwwww😍😍😍😍."

sean diddy combs twin daughters prom under fire abusing cassie ventura
Source: @the_combs_twins/instagram

The teens shared footage while they got ready for prom.

As OK! reported, the girls' father is under fire after a 2016 video resurfaced showing the mogul, 54, physically assaulting his girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura.

The disturbing incident took place at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. In the footage, the rapper can be seen shoving, kicking and dragging her in the hotel's hallway.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
sean diddy combs twin daughters prom under fire abusing cassie ventura
Source: mega

Diddy apologized after a video showed him assaulting ex Cassie Ventura.

After the video went viral online, the father-of-seven issued an apology via social media, though it wasn't well received.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f----- up," he began his video. "I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," he admitted. "I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

It was just last year that Cassie, 37, sued her ex for domestic abuse and involving her in s-- trafficking, though Diddy denied all of the allegations. The pair wound up settling privately.

The stars had an on-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. She now shares two kids with husband Alex Fine, whom she married in 2019.

