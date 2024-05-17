Aubrey O'Day Speaks Out in Support of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Victims After Damning Domestic Abuse Video Release

O’Day, a former member of Danity Kane, took to social media to denounce the abusive behavior captured in the video.

She cautioned viewers about its distressing nature, emphasizing the importance of supporting abuse survivors, writing, "The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine ... prayers up for all his victims."

In response to a fan's comment commending Ventura's bravery, O’Day echoed the sentiment by acknowledging the courage it takes to confront such mistreatment.