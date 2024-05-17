Aubrey O'Day Speaks Out in Support of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Victims After Damning Domestic Abuse Video Release
An appalling video of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel has surfaced, prompting singer Aubrey O’Day to express solidarity with Combs' victims.
The disturbing footage portrays Combs dragging and beating Ventura, leading to widespread condemnation and renewed scrutiny of his actions.
O’Day, a former member of Danity Kane, took to social media to denounce the abusive behavior captured in the video.
She cautioned viewers about its distressing nature, emphasizing the importance of supporting abuse survivors, writing, "The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine ... prayers up for all his victims."
In response to a fan's comment commending Ventura's bravery, O’Day echoed the sentiment by acknowledging the courage it takes to confront such mistreatment.
The history between O’Day and Combs dates back to their time on Making the Band 3, where she auditioned for Danity Kane, a group later disbanded by Combs in 2008.
O’Day has long been critical of Combs, revealing disturbing incidents that occurred during her tenure under him.
Ventura, who previously filed a lawsuit against Combs in 2023, accusing him of rape, physical assault, and coercing her into sexual acts, received immediate support from O’Day.
Despite Combs vehemently refuting the allegations as “baseless and outrageous,” he opted to settle the lawsuit promptly after its filing.
The release of the recent surveillance footage showcasing Combs’ violent behavior has further ignited public outrage.
Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, lauded her bravery for exposing Combs’ predatory actions, corroborated by the newly obtained video evidence.
"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," Wigdor told outlets. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."
O’Day hinted at the existence of more incriminating details about Combs that have yet to surface.
In the wake of this revelation, concerns about Combs' unchecked misconduct continue to mount.
While the music icon remains silent on the video's emergence, O’Day has raised allegations of coercion and intimidation tactics by Combs to maintain silence among those aware of his transgressions.
After the settlement, Combs faced additional legal issues, with five civil lawsuits accusing him of various forms of misconduct. These accusations led to a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security team handling human trafficking crimes, focusing on similar allegations raised in the civil lawsuits against Combs.