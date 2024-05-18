Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Not Being Prosecuted by L.A. County DA Despite 'Hard to Watch' and 'Extremely Disturbing' Cassie Ventura Abuse Footage
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is appalled by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ behavior in the shocking video of the producer assaulting ex Cassie Ventura, however, they are unable to bring him to justice.
On Friday, May 17, the office shared a statement in regards to the 2016 surveillance clip, which showed Combs shove and kick his then-girlfriend during a domestic altercation that resembles the allegations in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by the singer in 2023.
“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” they wrote of the "Last Night" songwriter — who is also involved in a federal investigation related to sexual trafficking — on Instagram.
“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” they explained. “As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”
According to California law, the statute of limitations for misdemeanor assault in California is one year and three years for felony assault.
As OK! previously reported, the video from March 5, 2016, was released on Friday and reveals the rapper's actions at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.
Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”
In Ventura’s initial filing at the Manhattan's Federal District Court in November, she discussed the incident.
"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she shared. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
Combs previously denied Ventura's allegations, and the duo later entered into an undisclosed settlement.