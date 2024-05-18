Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Not Being Prosecuted by L.A. County DA Despite 'Hard to Watch' and 'Extremely Disturbing' Cassie Ventura Abuse Footage

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” they wrote of the "Last Night" songwriter — who is also involved in a federal investigation related to sexual trafficking — on Instagram.

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” they explained. “As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”