'He's Very Proud of Us': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Say Rapper Is 'Guiding' Their Fashion Line From Behind Bars
July 8 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Despite being behind bars, Sean "Diddy" Combs remains involved in his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs' business plans, offering support as they launch their fashion brand, 12TWINTY1.
“Our dad has always had incredible style, and our mom [the late model Kim Porter] did too, so they’ve both inspired us,” D’Lila, 19, told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 8.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 'Very Proud' of His Daughters
Jessie, 19, added that her father, known for founding the streetwear brand Sean John in 1998, is "very proud" of them, adding, "We’ve gone to him for guidance many times, and he’s been incredibly helpful.”
The brand reportedly predates their father's arrest as it has been in development for three years, with the twins crediting their longtime passion for fashion as the driving force behind the venture.
Jessie and D’Lila Combs Keeping Their Brand 'Separate' From Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The twins opened up about establishing their brand as its own entity while their father, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, remains behind bars.
"His press is his press and our press is our press,” D’Lila told the outlet. "Our journey is separate. We try to stay positive, and we’re focused on what we’re building."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twins Jessie and D'Lila Bond With Little Sister Love While Dancing in Stilettos as Rapper Remains Behind Bars: Watch
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 18-Year-Old Twins Sizzle in Barely-There Green String Bikinis as Disgraced Rap Mogul Remains Behind Bars: Photos
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters, 18, 'Had an Anxious and Defeated Look' While Leaving Courthouse in Tears: Insider
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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Arrested in 2024
The "Last Night" rapper has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest following a months-long investigation that included raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Fla.
Nearly one year later, he was found guilty in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Family Remains United
Diddy's family has remained by his side throughout the scandal. Apart from the twins, the "I Need a Girl" artist is a father to five other children – Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Combs, Christian "King" Combs, Chance Combs and Love Combs.
Diddy's twins were frequently spotted in tears during the trial, often having to leave the courtroom due to graphic details about their father's s-- life.
"I want to apologize to my seven children," Diddy told his family after his October 2025 sentencing, before turning to mom Janice Combs, per NBC News. "My mother, you taught me better. You raised me better."
He continued, "I will never jeopardize my family. No matter what anybody says, I know now I am truly sorry for it all."