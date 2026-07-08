'He's Very Proud of Us': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Say Rapper Is 'Guiding' Their Fashion Line From Behind Bars

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Despite being behind bars, Sean "Diddy" Combs remains involved in his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs' business plans, offering support as they launch their fashion brand, 12TWINTY1. “Our dad has always had incredible style, and our mom [the late model Kim Porter] did too, so they’ve both inspired us,” D’Lila, 19, told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 8.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 'Very Proud' of His Daughters

Source: MEGA; @thecombstwins/Instagram Jessie and D’Lila Combs graduated from high school in May 2025.

Jessie, 19, added that her father, known for founding the streetwear brand Sean John in 1998, is "very proud" of them, adding, "We’ve gone to him for guidance many times, and he’s been incredibly helpful.” The brand reportedly predates their father's arrest as it has been in development for three years, with the twins crediting their longtime passion for fashion as the driving force behind the venture.

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Jessie and D’Lila Combs Keeping Their Brand 'Separate' From Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest.

The twins opened up about establishing their brand as its own entity while their father, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, remains behind bars. "His press is his press and our press is our press,” D’Lila told the outlet. "Our journey is separate. We try to stay positive, and we’re focused on what we’re building."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Arrested in 2024

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The "Last Night" rapper has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest following a months-long investigation that included raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Fla. Nearly one year later, he was found guilty in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Family Remains United

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a father of seven children.