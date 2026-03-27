Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 18-Year-Old Twins Sizzle in Barely-There Green String Bikinis as Disgraced Rap Mogul Remains Behind Bars: Photos

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Sean "Diddy" Combs' twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, are still living lavishly as their father remains behind bars. The 18-year-old twins posed in matching neon-green string bikinis on a tropical vacation in photos shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 26.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Daughters Stunned in Neon-Green Bikinis

Source: @thecombstwins/Instagram Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 18-year-old twins, Jessie and D'Lila, posed in tiny bikinis while on vacation.

The teens styled their long curly hair in a trendy half-up, half-down look and layered a long black cardigan as a chic beach cover-up. They flaunted their over-the-top getaway, posing in front of a stunning pool, lush greenery and a cozy hammock.

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Fans Praised the Twin's Steamy Look

Source: @thecombstwins/Instagram The twins' celebrity friends rushed to the comment section to share their praise.

Both fans and friends rushed to the comment section to praise the twins' racy look. "Stunningggggg ❤️," Aoki Lee Simmons said, while Laurieann Gibson added, "KP😍😍😍🥂." Meanwhile, their older brother, Christian "King" Combs wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥😍." Christian's comment came hours after the Los Angeles Police Department rushed to his home around 12:45 a.m. following a report of a "hot prowl" burglary, which is when a suspect attempts a break-in with someone inside.

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Police Rushed to Christian Combs' Home Hours Earlier

Source: MEGA Christian 'King' Combs' home was the scene of an attempted burglary on March 26.

Police were alerted to the home by two employees, one of whom was monitoring surveillance footage. Authorities reported that a suspect tried to force entry through the rear door of the Porter Ranch mansion, which he shares with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy. The suspects failed to enter the residence and fled before officers arrived. The scary situation unfolded while their father, 56, remains behind bars after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Diddy's Children Have Stayed by His Side

Source: MEGA Diddy's children have supported him among his messy legal issues.