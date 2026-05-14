NEWS Sean Hannity Mocked as He Looks Drastically Different in China Compared to Polished in-Studio Appearances: 'Time for Him to Retire' Source: Fox News Sean Hannity appeared unable to replicate Fox News' studio lighting during his trip to China. Rebecca Friedman May 14 2026, Published 7:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sean Hannity became the subject of online mockery after being put on blast with a side-by-side comparison of a recent in-studio appearance and his ongoing reporting in China. The Fox News reporter joined President Donald Trump, officials from his administration and other members of the press in China for a high-stakes two-day summit. While in China, the Republican leader will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade negotiations, artificial intelligence and geopolitical tensions — specifically involving Taiwan and the ongoing Iran conflict involving the United States and Israel.

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Source: Fox News Sean Hannity was mocked online after appearing to look different in China than he does when reporting in-studio.

Despite sitting down for an interview with Trump in China, Hannity's visit across the world was mainly focused on the 64-year-old appearing to look drastically different when reporting from the Asian country in comparison to his in-studio broadcasts at Fox News. Social media users erupted in commentary after one MeidasTouch reporter posted a screenshot of Hannity in the studio on Monday, May 11, via X alongside an image of him in China on Wednesday, May 13.

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Source: Fox News Sean Hannity traveled to China to interview Donald Trump during the president's high-stakes summit.

"Hannity Monday night from his studio/Hannity tonight from China," the upload read. In response, several critics reacted in shock at how aged Hannity seemed to look without studio lighting and enhancements made for TV.

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'Hannity Really Missing His Fox Studio Lighting'

Source: Fox News 'His studio clearly does a lot of editing,' one critic called out.

"Hannity really missing his Fox studio lighting," one person wrote, as another claimed, "His studio clearly does a lot of editing to make him look younger and skinnier than he actually is." "His a-- is more dolled up in studio than a H---'s Kitchen drag queen," a third individual trolled, while a fourth quipped, "Thumb head isn’t aging well." Meanwhile, a fifth critic declared, "Yikes! He's 64 years old and looks like 80!"

'He Looks Bad'

Source: Fox News 'His face is bloated,' another person trolled.