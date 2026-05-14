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Sean Hannity Mocked as He Looks Drastically Different in China Compared to Polished in-Studio Appearances: 'Time for Him to Retire'

Split photo of Sean Hannity.
Source: Fox News

Sean Hannity appeared unable to replicate Fox News' studio lighting during his trip to China.

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May 14 2026, Published 7:59 p.m. ET

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Sean Hannity became the subject of online mockery after being put on blast with a side-by-side comparison of a recent in-studio appearance and his ongoing reporting in China.

The Fox News reporter joined President Donald Trump, officials from his administration and other members of the press in China for a high-stakes two-day summit.

While in China, the Republican leader will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade negotiations, artificial intelligence and geopolitical tensions — specifically involving Taiwan and the ongoing Iran conflict involving the United States and Israel.

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Image of Sean Hannity was mocked online after appearing to look different in China than he does when reporting in-studio.
Source: Fox News

Sean Hannity was mocked online after appearing to look different in China than he does when reporting in-studio.

Despite sitting down for an interview with Trump in China, Hannity's visit across the world was mainly focused on the 64-year-old appearing to look drastically different when reporting from the Asian country in comparison to his in-studio broadcasts at Fox News.

Social media users erupted in commentary after one MeidasTouch reporter posted a screenshot of Hannity in the studio on Monday, May 11, via X alongside an image of him in China on Wednesday, May 13.

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Image of Sean Hannity traveled to China to interview Donald Trump during the president's high-stakes summit.
Source: Fox News

Sean Hannity traveled to China to interview Donald Trump during the president's high-stakes summit.

"Hannity Monday night from his studio/Hannity tonight from China," the upload read.

In response, several critics reacted in shock at how aged Hannity seemed to look without studio lighting and enhancements made for TV.

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'Hannity Really Missing His Fox Studio Lighting'

Image of 'His studio clearly does a lot of editing,' one critic called out.
Source: Fox News

'His studio clearly does a lot of editing,' one critic called out.

"Hannity really missing his Fox studio lighting," one person wrote, as another claimed, "His studio clearly does a lot of editing to make him look younger and skinnier than he actually is."

"His a-- is more dolled up in studio than a H---'s Kitchen drag queen," a third individual trolled, while a fourth quipped, "Thumb head isn’t aging well."

Meanwhile, a fifth critic declared, "Yikes! He's 64 years old and looks like 80!"

'He Looks Bad'

Image of 'His face is bloated,' another person trolled.
Source: Fox News

'His face is bloated,' another person trolled.

Someone else questioned whether Hannity is "on meds," claiming, "He looks bad but even worst on the right side."

"His face is bloated gawd. Time for him to retire," they continued.

One hater mocked, "You know those 7-Eleven hot dogs that slowly rotate on roller grills all day? 'Real life' Sean looks like he's been rotating for 10 years."

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