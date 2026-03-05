NEWS 'It's Not the Person I Knew When He Was at Fox': Sean Hannity Shades Ex-Coworker Tucker Carlson Source: MEGA Fox News host Sean Hannity said former colleague Tucker Carlson isn't the same person anymore. Lesley Abravanel March 5 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

In a recent appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Fox News host Sean Hannity broke his silence regarding his relationship with former colleague Tucker Carlson, stating he no longer speaks to him and "completely disagree[s]" with much of Carlson's current commentary. This public break comes after Carlson's departure from Fox News in 2023, setting the stage for further shifts in his public platform. Following his exit, Carlson transitioned to platforms like X and YouTube, where he has engaged in controversial interviews, including ones with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier who has praised Adolf Hitler.

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity spoke about Tucker Carlson on a recent podcast.

These interview choices have fueled recent controversies and allegations regarding Carlson's rhetoric, particularly surrounding the platforming of figures described as Holocaust revisionists and white nationalists like Fuentes. Expanding on this trend, in 2024, Carlson hosted podcaster Darryl Cooper, whom he called the "best and most honest popular historian" in the U.S. The interview with Cooper drew further attention when, during the broadcast, Cooper characterized the Holocaust as an "unintended consequence" of poor planning rather than a deliberate genocide and described Winston Churchill, Allied Prime Minister from 1940 to 1945, as the "chief villain" of WWII.

BREAKING: Sean Hannity's says Tucker Carlson is unrecognizable.



“I don't ever talk to him. Ever. I wish him well. I've read a lot of what he says. I just completely disagree with it. And it's not the person that I knew at Fox.”



pic.twitter.com/gxhXFCCDMA — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 4, 2026 Source: @EYakoby/X Sean Hannity doesn't 'talk' to Tucker Carlson anymore.

After Carlson made these remarks, the White House and Jewish organizations responded by accusing him of spreading Nazi propaganda. This fueled further criticism following his departure from Fox News. Against this backdrop, Hannity's comments specifically address what he perceives as a dramatic shift in Carlson's rhetoric, describing it as unrecognizable compared to their prime-time partnership. "I don't ever talk to him, ever," Hannity said. "I wish him well. I've read a lot of what he says. I just completely disagree with it. And it's not the person that I knew when he was at Fox."

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson spoke out about Donald Trump's war against Iran.

In addition to Carlson’s antisemitic rhetoric, a major rift has emerged in the MAGA movement over his vocal opposition to President Donald Trump's military strikes against Iran. This "MAGA civil war" highlights a growing divide between the movement's isolationist and traditional pro-Israel/interventionist wings. When asked if he felt that conservative media had been spending too much time fighting each other, Hannity agreed and expressed frustration with the MAGA melee, telling Miller that he stays out of them intentionally.

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity now lives in Florida.