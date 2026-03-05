'It's Not the Person I Knew When He Was at Fox': Sean Hannity Shades Ex-Coworker Tucker Carlson
March 5 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
In a recent appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Fox News host Sean Hannity broke his silence regarding his relationship with former colleague Tucker Carlson, stating he no longer speaks to him and "completely disagree[s]" with much of Carlson's current commentary.
This public break comes after Carlson's departure from Fox News in 2023, setting the stage for further shifts in his public platform.
Following his exit, Carlson transitioned to platforms like X and YouTube, where he has engaged in controversial interviews, including ones with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier who has praised Adolf Hitler.
These interview choices have fueled recent controversies and allegations regarding Carlson's rhetoric, particularly surrounding the platforming of figures described as Holocaust revisionists and white nationalists like Fuentes.
Expanding on this trend, in 2024, Carlson hosted podcaster Darryl Cooper, whom he called the "best and most honest popular historian" in the U.S.
The interview with Cooper drew further attention when, during the broadcast, Cooper characterized the Holocaust as an "unintended consequence" of poor planning rather than a deliberate genocide and described Winston Churchill, Allied Prime Minister from 1940 to 1945, as the "chief villain" of WWII.
After Carlson made these remarks, the White House and Jewish organizations responded by accusing him of spreading Nazi propaganda. This fueled further criticism following his departure from Fox News.
Against this backdrop, Hannity's comments specifically address what he perceives as a dramatic shift in Carlson's rhetoric, describing it as unrecognizable compared to their prime-time partnership.
"I don't ever talk to him, ever," Hannity said. "I wish him well. I've read a lot of what he says. I just completely disagree with it. And it's not the person that I knew when he was at Fox."
In addition to Carlson’s antisemitic rhetoric, a major rift has emerged in the MAGA movement over his vocal opposition to President Donald Trump's military strikes against Iran.
This "MAGA civil war" highlights a growing divide between the movement's isolationist and traditional pro-Israel/interventionist wings.
When asked if he felt that conservative media had been spending too much time fighting each other, Hannity agreed and expressed frustration with the MAGA melee, telling Miller that he stays out of them intentionally.
"I do . . . And I've stayed out of it, if you've noticed . . . That's by design. To me, the big fight in this country is against the radical left. And [if] they all want to kill each other, have at it," he continued.
The Fox News personality, who joined the network in 1996, recently moved his residence and broadcast operations permanently from Long Island, New York, to Florida with his colleague and fiancée, Ainsley Earhardt.
"I'm way past the point in my career, Katie, that I care at all about what other people are doing or saying," Hannity added. "I watch it 'cause I have to be aware — and I read so much news, I can't miss it. However, my interest in involving myself in it is zero. I don't believe my success is predicated on tearing somebody else down, or their failure."