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Fox News Host Sean Hannity Melts Down at 'Dumbest Governor in the Country' Gavin Newsom Over Network's Reporting

split of Sean Hannity and Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity had a social media hissy fit over Gov. Gavin Newsom's comments about Fox's coverage of Donald Trump's Iran war.

March 25 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Fox News host Sean Hannity had a social media meltdown on Wednesday, March 25, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized his network's coverage of the U.S.-Israeli conflict.

The exchange is part of an escalating public clash between the two that has intensified following several recent incidents.

Hannity reacted strongly to Newsom’s public comments that Fox News failed to cover major developments regarding Iranian oil and U.S. military operations.

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image of Sean Hannity lashed out at Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity lashed out at Gavin Newsom.

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Source: @GavinNewsom/X

Sean Hannity fired back at Gavin Newsom on X.

Newsom took to X to ask Hannity about a “huge story Fox refuses to cover. Trump and Scott Bessent just handed Iran $14 BILLION by easing oil sanctions.”

“Hey, @seanhannity — remember your years of rambling about Obama's fake 'pallet of cash to Iran?' Your silence is deafening,” the social media-savvy governor posted, referring to the Trump administration’s move to ease sanctions on Iranian oil.

“Fox spent YEARS screaming about Obama’s fake ‘pallet of cash.’Now? Total. Silence,” he added.

Hannity fired back on X, calling Newsom the “worst” and “dumbest governor in the country.”

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Source: @seanhannity/X

Sean Hannity called the governor 'dumb.'

“@GavinNewsom, you do make me chuckle. Not only are you the worst no-show governor in the country, but you're also the dumbest governor in the country,” he wrote.

“In case you're not watching the news because you're too busy tweeting, traveling the world, stalking me and President Trump and writing a book no one will buy and podcasting - Iran's military and its nuclear program have been obliterated. Trump did what every other democratic president you supported promised to do, but never did,” he continued.

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image of Gavin Newsom typically calls out Donald Trump on social media.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom typically calls out Donald Trump on social media.

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Source: @seanhannity/X

Gavin Newsom recently spoke about his dyslexia.

“The world is a safer place. The world is a safer place,” Hannity concluded before adding a separate post saying the governor owed the president a “big thank you.”

“Gavin, you are less qualified than Kamala to run for president, but you and Katie Couric both think you are very handsome, I’ll give you that,” Hannity wrote.

This isn't the first time the Fox News fixture freaked out over the comely California governor.

Hannity accused Newsom of using "racist stereotypes" after the governor mentioned his own low SAT score (960) during a speech to a largely Black audience. Newsom responded by calling the criticism "fake f------ outrage" and attributed his low scores to his lifelong struggle with dyslexia.

image of Their public discourse has turned increasingly personal.
Source: MEGA

Their public discourse has turned increasingly personal.

Hannity, who moved to reliably red Florida from tried-and-true blue New York, often uses cardboard graphs to compare California’s affordability, homelessness and taxes unfavorably with Florida’s.

Their public discourse has turned increasingly personal, with Hannity mocking Newsom's "handsome" appearance and Newsom urging people to call out Hannity and other Fox hosts "by name" for what he describes as bad-faith complaints.

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