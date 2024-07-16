OK Magazine
Sean Hannity Presses J.D. Vance on His Past Remarks About 'Cynical A------' Donald Trump: Watch

jd vance sean hannity presses questions
Source: Fox News/YouTube
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Sean Hannity wasn't afraid to ask Donald Trump's VP, J.D. Vance, the tough questions about his past in a new interview.

Vance, 39, previously slammed Trump, 78, prior to Trump having him be a part of his team on Monday, July 15.

jd vance sean hannity presses questions
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Sean Hannity asked J.D. Vance about his past comments regarding Donald Trump.

"You know, you literally said, you texted a friend, that Trump is a cynical a-------- like [Richard] Nixon… that he’s America’s Hitler, and you compared him to cultural heroine in the Atlantic Monthly. And I’ll tell you Trump’s response, but you said that then. What do you say to people that say, well, wait a minute? What did he mean?" the Fox News host asked Vance.

jd vance sean hannity presses questions
Source: Fox News/YouTube

The interview took place on July 15.

"Well, Sean, I don’t hide from that. I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity," he explained. "If you go back to what I thought in 2016, another thing that was going on, Sean, is I bought into the media’s lies and distortions. I bought into this idea that somehow he was going to be so different, a terrible threat to democracy. It was a joke."

He added, "Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to throw his political opposition in jail. Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to undermine American law and order. President Trump did a really good job. And I actually think it’s a good thing when you see somebody, you were wrong about him, you ought to admit the mistake and admit that you were wrong."

jd vance sean hannity presses questions
Source: mega

Donald Trump announced his VP on July 15.

In 2016, Vance wrote: “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a------- like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?”

However, he's since changed his tune ever since he launched his political career in 2021.

jd vance sean hannity presses questions
Source: mega

Donald Trump believes J.D. Vance can help him 'save' the country.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Vance revealed why he believes Trump picked him.

"He just said, 'Look, I think we gotta go save this country. I think you're the guy who can help me in the in the best way,'" he told Fox News. "'You can help me govern. You can help me win. You can help me in some of these Midwestern states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and so forth.'"

