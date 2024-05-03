Robert De Niro Compares 'Sick' Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, Says the Ex-Prez Is 'Pure Evil' With 'No Mystery About Him'
Goodfellas actor Robert De Niro had a sit-down interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to discuss former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal issues and what a potential second Trump term could look like.
The actor didn't hold anything back, going as far as to compare the New York businessman to the rise of Adolf Hitler in Germany.
Ruhle began the interview by asking the Irishman actor, "Over the last eight years, we've heard you talk about the former president. You have called him a fraud, a con artist...", but the actor cut her off by quipping, "A lot worse names than that."
"He's a New Yorker like you, and you have watched this brand of BS for decades, and despite that, he became president," the interviewer continued. "And now we're watching him, ten blocks from where we are right now, sitting in a courtroom as a criminal defendant. What do you think about that?"
De Niro answered, "I think of how absurd it is, and this might be the one case that could be it for him. It's a state case. It's the least important in many ways — and yet it is the one that could be tried and finished by the time people can take that in."
The interviewer asked De Niro if he finds any "joy" in the ongoing legal issues Trump is going through.
He answered, "He's sick, he's really genuinely a sick person that has somehow been allowed into our system ... I'm tired of calling him names. He just can't be anywhere near the office of the presidency."
The actor also made it clear that he would never play someone like the former president in a movie.
"There's nothing about him — there's not a redeeming thing in him I can see ever," De Niro explained. "It's funny, I was just thinking that if he actually became president he could have done good things. Instead, he just ... he had to do it all wrong ... He's just so narcissistic and self-centered and pure evil."
The Killers of the Flower Moon actor said he can't understand how people who don't like Trump as a person could still vote for him.
"I don't think they understand how dangerous it will be if he ever got to be president again. And even historically, what it seems, in Nazi Germany, they had it with Hitler. They don't take him seriously, he looks like a clown, acts like a clown... somehow that element of society identifies in some way with them, but it would be chaos beyond our imagination," he explained. "There's no mystery about him. He's right out front. And what he says is what it will be if he becomes president."
"The guy's a monster. It's almost like he wants to do the most horrible things that he could think of in order to get a rise out of us. I don't know what it is. It's f------ scary."
As OK! previously reported, Trump had gone after De Niro after the actor criticized him during the 2023 Gotham Awards.
"Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country," the ex-president wrote on Truth Social. "He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!"