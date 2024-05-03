Robert De Niro Compares 'Sick' Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, Says the Ex-Prez Is 'Pure Evil' With 'No Mystery About Him'

Ruhle began the interview by asking the Irishman actor, "Over the last eight years, we've heard you talk about the former president. You have called him a fraud, a con artist...", but the actor cut her off by quipping, "A lot worse names than that."

"He's a New Yorker like you, and you have watched this brand of BS for decades, and despite that, he became president," the interviewer continued. "And now we're watching him, ten blocks from where we are right now, sitting in a courtroom as a criminal defendant. What do you think about that?"

De Niro answered, "I think of how absurd it is, and this might be the one case that could be it for him. It's a state case. It's the least important in many ways — and yet it is the one that could be tried and finished by the time people can take that in."