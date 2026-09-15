Politics Sean Penn Urges Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to See His New Documentary About Ukraine War Source: MEGA Sean Penn said he wants Trump's daughter and son-in-law to see his film to connect with the human elements of the war in Ukraine. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 15 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sean Penn Dishes on His Documentary

Source: MEGA Sean Penn asked for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to watch his new documentary, 'Black Sunflowers.'

“This film makes no effort to attack any president. And these kids' stories are so familiar that there's no reason not to present something that lets somebody connect and have a chance to reflect. And some will and some won't,” Penn said. Although he wanted the couple to watch the film, Penn did not hold back his criticism of the POTUS’ broader foreign policy stance. He explicitly criticized a previous decision to revoke USAID funding in Ukraine, witnessing firsthand how it harmed minority groups and amputees.

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'Negligent Homicide'

Source: MEGA The movie star clarified that the 'film makes no effort to attack any president.'

Although he did label Donald's policy decisions regarding aid to Ukraine as "negligent homicide," he later reflected on the blunt terminology, clarifying, “It's not polite, which is ironic. We are accepting a great degree of denial, and we still believe that we're bulletproof.” Penn extended his viewing invitation to everyone, stating he urges the "most right-wing person in America and the most left" to watch the stories of these young Ukrainians.

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Source: MEGA Sean Penn wants people of all political parties to watch the documentary.

He added that he remains generally "not confident in the Democrats at large" to solve the crisis easily. “Black Sunflowers should be seen by the most right-wing person in America and the most left,” he said. The documentary is expected to be broadcast for free in the United States to maximize its reach and combat the ongoing "information war" surrounding Russian narratives.

'Ukraine Won'

Source: MEGA Jared Kushner has acted as an unofficial diplomatic envoy during Donald Trump’s second administration.