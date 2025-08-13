Politics Desperate Donald Trump Is Going to 'Sacrifice Ukraine' to Distract From Jeffrey Epstein Drama, Biographer Claims Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been pressed by critics with questions about his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 13 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Donald Trump in Search of a 'Big' Jeffrey Epstein Distraction

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is reportedly desperate for a distraction from the Epstein files.

"Let me go back about a week or so, or 10 days, when Trump started to say to everyone who would listen — and everyone listens to Donald Trump — to staffers and on the phone calls, the relentless phone calls that he's constantly making, he said, 'I need a big thing. I need a big thing,'" Wolff claimed. "What’s the 'big thing?' And everyone understood that this was code for I need a distraction from Epstein. What’s the thing that will move us beyond that?" he continued.

Source: MEGA The president is supposedly looking for a 'big' controversy for critics to turn their attention toward.

Wolff suggested that recent news of Andrew Cuomo reportedly speaking with Trump ahead of the New York City mayoral election, which they both denied, was an attempt from the MAGA camp at creating another attention-grabbing scandal but it "didn't get that traction." "I mean, Epstein still goes on behind everything. Epstein, Epstein, Epstein, that drum beat," the Fire and Fury author noted. As Epstein remains at the top of critics' minds, Wolff accused Trump of potentially using Ukraine as his "big" way of shifting the focus of his haters.

President May Use Ukraine to Shift Focus Away From Jeffrey Epstien

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly may pull the United States' involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"That is what he got to. I’m going to have to do Ukraine,'" Wolff alleged, predicting the president would soon pull the U.S. out of the Russia-Ukraine war in an attempt to please conservatives who have disagreed with America's involvement in the conflict overseas. "He’s going to sacrifice Ukraine for Epstein," Wolff claimed. "Essentially, this is, in his mind, a trade. It is the MAGA people who have pressed this Epstein issue constantly. I mean, they’re the threat." According to the All Or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America author, "nobody in the White House can see this turning out so well for Ukraine."

Donald Trump's Team Calls Biographer a 'Lying Sack of S---'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's frequently brands biographer Michael Wolff as a 'liar.'