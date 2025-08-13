Desperate Donald Trump Is Going to 'Sacrifice Ukraine' to Distract From Jeffrey Epstein Drama, Biographer Claims
Donald Trump is reportedly in search of a "big thing" to shake the political world and shift attention away from his past connection to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
According to biographer Michael Wolff, Trump is allegedly willing to remove the United States from ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia in an attempt to please Republicans who continue to press the president about the Epstein files.
Wolff's prediction came during the premiere episode of his and Joanna Coles' new Daily Beast podcast, "Inside Trump's Head," as he accused Trump of being desperate to move on from constant questioning of his ties to Epstein — who died by suicide in prison in 2019 — and the disgraced financier's ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Donald Trump in Search of a 'Big' Jeffrey Epstein Distraction
"Let me go back about a week or so, or 10 days, when Trump started to say to everyone who would listen — and everyone listens to Donald Trump — to staffers and on the phone calls, the relentless phone calls that he's constantly making, he said, 'I need a big thing. I need a big thing,'" Wolff claimed.
"What’s the 'big thing?' And everyone understood that this was code for I need a distraction from Epstein. What’s the thing that will move us beyond that?" he continued.
Wolff suggested that recent news of Andrew Cuomo reportedly speaking with Trump ahead of the New York City mayoral election, which they both denied, was an attempt from the MAGA camp at creating another attention-grabbing scandal but it "didn't get that traction."
"I mean, Epstein still goes on behind everything. Epstein, Epstein, Epstein, that drum beat," the Fire and Fury author noted.
As Epstein remains at the top of critics' minds, Wolff accused Trump of potentially using Ukraine as his "big" way of shifting the focus of his haters.
President May Use Ukraine to Shift Focus Away From Jeffrey Epstien
"That is what he got to. I’m going to have to do Ukraine,'" Wolff alleged, predicting the president would soon pull the U.S. out of the Russia-Ukraine war in an attempt to please conservatives who have disagreed with America's involvement in the conflict overseas.
"He’s going to sacrifice Ukraine for Epstein," Wolff claimed. "Essentially, this is, in his mind, a trade. It is the MAGA people who have pressed this Epstein issue constantly. I mean, they’re the threat."
According to the All Or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America author, "nobody in the White House can see this turning out so well for Ukraine."
Donald Trump's Team Calls Biographer a 'Lying Sack of S---'
Even if Trump does make moves involving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Wolff doesn't think attention will turn away from Epstein any time soon.
"The Epstein drumbeat is real," he declared. "It is unceasing and it is threatening, most of all, to Donald Trump."
In response to Wolff's claims, however, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast: "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud."
"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain," the political advisor added.