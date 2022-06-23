Rock Band Frontman Reveals How Roadie Pranks Led To Jon Bon Jovi Fist Fight

"Bon Jovi's roadies were notorious jokesters, and the way they looked at it, whatever opening band was on the road for Bon Jovi, you had the dream slot, [you] had to put up with whatever pranks they threw at you," music writer Jake Brown dishes in Skid Row: Breaking The Band, which premieres on REELZ on Sunday, June 26.

One incident happened at a concert right as Skid Row was about to start their set.

"As I'm coming to the stage, some roadies grabbed me and doused my head with freezing cold ice milk," Bach recalls. "I run on stage dripping in ice milk and Bon Jovi's crew are watching laughing."