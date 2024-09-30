or
Donald Trump Claims He Needs More Secret Service Than Kamala Harris Because She Has 'No Crowds' at Rallies

Split photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called for more Secret Service members to be assigned to him.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Donald Trump accused his Democratic opponents of trying to limit the size of his rallies and therefore "interfering" with his election campaign by not providing him with a higher number of Secret Service personnel.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said his political opponents 'don't need' their Secret Service personnel.

"They’re using them for themselves, even though they don’t need them," the 78-year-old former president wrote via Truth Social on Monday, September 30. "They draw 'flies' ... they have no crowds."

"It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE that we have to turn away thousands of people from arenas and venues because it is not being provided to us," he continued. "Congress just authorized Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in money and help, and with the weak crowd participation that the Democrats get, there should be plenty 'left over' for the Republican Party."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accused Democrats of election interference.

"Hopefully the people of Wisconsin, and other areas where thousands are turned away, will realize that this is just another Democrat ploy!" Trump concluded.

As OK! previously reported, the first attempt on Trump's life took place on July 13, during a Butler, Penn., campaign rally. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot by Secret Service within seconds of the attack. One rally attendee was killed in the incident and other attendees were injured, including Trump, who had an injury to his ear.

Source: LinkedIn

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after allegedly plotting to assassinate Donald Trump.

On Monday, September 23, the Secret Service announced they had increased security measures following the second alleged assassination attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, the week prior. Routh was arrested on September 15, after a rifle was spotted pointing out near the tree line of Trump's West Palm Beach golf course.

"Given recent events, the Secret Service is taking a heightened posture in its protection of the former president," an official said at the time.

Source: MEGA

The first attempt on Donald Trump's life was on July 13.

As OK! previously reported, both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also personally spoke with Trump after the second attempt on his life.

"I checked in to see if he was okay," Harris said of their conversation. "And I told him what I have said publicly. There is no place for political violence in our country. I am in this election, in this race for many reasons, including to fight for our democracy. And in a democracy, there is no place for political violence."

