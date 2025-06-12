or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Selena Gomez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Selena Gomez Goes Pantsless in Revealing New Outfit: See Shocking Photo

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA/@selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez ditched her bottoms in a semi-nude photo.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Disney darling, who?

Selena Gomez stripped down for a sultry snapshot, wearing a T-shirt and nothing else, on Wednesday, June 11.

Article continues below advertisement

selana gomez pantsless revealing outfit shocking photo
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez showed off her legs in a mirror selfie.

The pop star, 32, posed for a mirror selfie in an oversized white top with red piping that read, "You're my cherry pie." She swept her hair into a sleek high ponytail, showing off dangling earrings, as she stood in front of a closet.

Earlier in the photo dump, she flaunted more formal attire, donning a black blazer and trousers with a gold ring. The Instagram carousel displayed several candid moments from Gomez's life as of late, whether cuddling with a stuffed animal under the sheets, sipping on a cup of tea with lemon by the fireplace or tasting a plate with three different types of pasta.

Article continues below advertisement

selana gomez pantsless revealing outfit shocking photo
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez ditched pants in a recent photo dump.

The "Love On" singer's fiancé, Benny Blanco, was present throughout the post. Gomez took a piggyback ride from her man on the beach, rested her head on his shoulder while sitting on a sofa and snapped a black-and-white photo booth strip of them hugging and smiling.

In one video, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum hit a strike at a bowling alley.

She left the post captionless but added the song "Baby I Need Your Loving" by Four Tops to the background.

"Ur my cherry pie," Blanco, 37, commented with red heart emojis.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Benny Blanco Gushes Over Selena Gomez

selana gomez pantsless revealing outfit shocking photo
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco popped the question to Selena Gomez in December 2024.

The record producer has consistently expressed his love for his woman in interviews and social media posts following their December 2024 engagement.

The duo met when Gomez was just 16, as her mom reached out to him to help her with a record deal.

"They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that s--- until it happened to me," Blanco expressed to an outlet of how they reconnected years after meeting. "And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."

Do Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Want Kids?

selana gomez pantsless revealing outfit shocking photo
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco want kids together.

He hopes to take their relationship to the next level and one day become the father of her children.

"I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing," he gushed. "I'm just dreaming and praying every day."

Although Gomez suffers from lupus, a source reported she's not letting medical complications stop her from having kids.

"The first thing on their list is to get married. They aren’t going to do anything before that, but once they are married, a baby will be the next priority because they’re both eager to start a family," the insider spilled. "Selena has been advised against pregnancy because of her health issues, but there’s no reason they can’t welcome a child via surrogacy."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.