Selena Gomez Goes Pantsless in Revealing New Outfit: See Shocking Photo
Disney darling, who?
Selena Gomez stripped down for a sultry snapshot, wearing a T-shirt and nothing else, on Wednesday, June 11.
The pop star, 32, posed for a mirror selfie in an oversized white top with red piping that read, "You're my cherry pie." She swept her hair into a sleek high ponytail, showing off dangling earrings, as she stood in front of a closet.
Earlier in the photo dump, she flaunted more formal attire, donning a black blazer and trousers with a gold ring. The Instagram carousel displayed several candid moments from Gomez's life as of late, whether cuddling with a stuffed animal under the sheets, sipping on a cup of tea with lemon by the fireplace or tasting a plate with three different types of pasta.
The "Love On" singer's fiancé, Benny Blanco, was present throughout the post. Gomez took a piggyback ride from her man on the beach, rested her head on his shoulder while sitting on a sofa and snapped a black-and-white photo booth strip of them hugging and smiling.
In one video, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum hit a strike at a bowling alley.
She left the post captionless but added the song "Baby I Need Your Loving" by Four Tops to the background.
"Ur my cherry pie," Blanco, 37, commented with red heart emojis.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Benny Blanco Gushes Over Selena Gomez
The record producer has consistently expressed his love for his woman in interviews and social media posts following their December 2024 engagement.
The duo met when Gomez was just 16, as her mom reached out to him to help her with a record deal.
"They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that s--- until it happened to me," Blanco expressed to an outlet of how they reconnected years after meeting. "And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."
Do Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Want Kids?
He hopes to take their relationship to the next level and one day become the father of her children.
"I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing," he gushed. "I'm just dreaming and praying every day."
Although Gomez suffers from lupus, a source reported she's not letting medical complications stop her from having kids.
"The first thing on their list is to get married. They aren’t going to do anything before that, but once they are married, a baby will be the next priority because they’re both eager to start a family," the insider spilled. "Selena has been advised against pregnancy because of her health issues, but there’s no reason they can’t welcome a child via surrogacy."