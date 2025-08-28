Selena Gomez Adorably Reacts to 'Bestie' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez has finally weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement. On Wednesday, August 27, the Disney Channel alum, 33, gave a cute shout-out to her pal after the news was announced.

Selena Gomez Weighs In

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez gave a shout-out to Taylor Swift via social media.

"When bestie gets engaged," the "Single Soon" songstress, who is engaged to Benny Blanco, captioned a photo from the pair's dreamy engagement via her Instagram Stories. Gomez also touched upon her now-viral exchange with the "Lover" singer, which took place in 2009. "Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That’s what love supposed to be," Gomez tweeted at the time. "Truly amazing, I’m never leaving Canada." "Real love still happens sometimes," the pop star replied. "It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too."

When Did Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Start Getting Close?

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The pair became friends when they were both dating one of the Jonas Brothers.

The girls' friendship began when they both were romantically entangled with two of the Jonas Brothers. Gomez dated Nick Jonas on and off from 2008 to 2010, while Swift shared a brief romance with Joe Jonas in 2008. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Selena recalled during a 2017 radio interview. "It was amazing because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked."

Selena Gomez Is Getting Married, Too!

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez is getting married in September.

Selena, who recently went on her alleged bachelorette party, is also gearing up to marry Benny this fall. When the two got engaged in 2024, Taylor was one of the first to comment. "Forever begins now," Selena captioned an Instagram post that featured her dazzling engagement ring. "Yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor joked at the time.

Source: MEGA The pair announced the news on Instagram.