Selena Gomez Hints She & Zayn Malik Are Dating After Being Spotted With His Assistant In NYC
Selena Gomez may have inadvertently confirmed she and One Direction alum Zayn Malik are indeed an item, as the actress was spotted out with his assistant Taryn Zimmerman last week.
According to a report, the unlikely pair was caught walking together outside famous Japanese restaurant Nobu in NYC.
The Rare Beauty founder hit the city streets in an all-black fit, wearing a jean jacket, pants, boots and a large scarf. Malik's assistant wore a long beige coat, gray jeans and a dark shirt.
The two women were seen together after the pair of 30-year-old musicians sparked speculation of a romance due to a fan TikTok.
A hostess at an unnamed NYC celeb hotspot uploaded a video of an interaction with herself and a co-worker who claimed to have helped the potential flames on a date night.
"Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [the restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them," the text between the colleagues read.
As OK! previously reported, fans also noticed that the "Who Says" singer and the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" vocalist recently started following each other on Instagram, only adding fuel to the fire.
This is Gomez's first rumored romance since January, when she was linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after they were caught holding hands and kissing at a bowling alley. However, the actress quickly shut down the gossip with an Instagram Story to clarify that she was single, saying, "I like being alone too much."
On the other hand, Malik has been lying low since he and on-off girlfriend of more than five years, Gigi Hadid, split in 2021. The couple, who co-parent 2-year-old daughter Khai, had a rough end after the father-of-one allegedly got into an altercation with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid.
Daily Mail reported on Gomez's outing with Zimmerman.