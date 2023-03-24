Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Spark Dating Rumors After Being Caught Making Out At NYC Celeb Hotspot
New flames alert! Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly caught packing on the PDA during a date night out in New York City.
News of their steamy outing went viral on TikTok after a user shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed to be the duo's hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city. The girl explained she and her unnamed friend work at celeb-favorite hot spots before sharing a screenshot of the messages.
"Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them," the series of texts read.
Rumors of the two being an item come weeks after online sleuths noticed Gomez recently followed Gigi Hadid's baby daddy on Instagram. The Disney alum is also one of the 18 people the former One Direction member follows on the social media platform.
And while the possible new Hollywood couple appears to be busy in the honeymoon phase, they are likely putting Taylor Swift in an awkward situation, given that she is best friends with both the Only Murders in the Building star and Hadid.
Prior to their brewing romance, Zayn was last linked to the supermodel, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Khai. The exes first sparked romance in 2015 and broke up in October 2021 after the famous father got into an altercation with Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid.
Despite going their separate ways, Hadid recently clarified in an interview that she is "happy" with the coparents' ability to successfully raise their child together.
As for Malik's possible new flame, Gomez was last believed to be involved with the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the duo was seen in January at a bowling alley. However, after fans caught wind of their outing, the actress quickly clarified she was single with a since-deleted Instagram Story that read: "I like being alone too much."
She also poked fun at her single status earlier this month, sharing a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to an audio that said: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my God, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Like, girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"
"Still out here lookin for him lol," Gomez — who has dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Nick Jonas in the past — comically captioned the video.