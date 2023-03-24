Brooklyn Beckham Dishes About His 'Throuple' With Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham & Selena Gomez: 'She's Such A Sweet Girl'
Brooklyn Beckham commented on his “throuple” with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez.
On Thursday, March 23, the 24-year-old discussed the unconventional relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl," the Cookin’ with Brooklyn star said about Gomez.
"I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along," the photographer added.
The “throuple” title came from the Disney alum’s Instagram post of the trio. They were pictured on a beautiful yacht hugging, laughing and cuddling each other.
“Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Gomez wrote.
In response, Peltz played along with the actress’ joke, commenting, “Facts 💘💘💘🤣.”
Fans took to the comments section to give their input on the unexpected group.
“Two of my favorite girls ❤️ Love You Both!” one user said, while another supporter added, “Selena Peltz Beckham Gomez, yes! 🙌.”
Others were not as impressed, saying, “She needs her own BF,” and “Let's see how long this friendship last.”
The three young stars became close after Peltz threw a watch party for Gomez’s documentary, My Mind & Me.
From then on, the Rare Beauty founder and the socialites were seen celebrating Thanksgiving, New Year’s — and Gomez and Peltz even got matching tattoos.
In an interview for Cosmopolitan U.K., the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz described the 30-year-old as her "soul sister" that has a "heart of gold."
"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time," she spilled.
"I love her so much," the New York native continued. "She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. I feel like I've known her forever."
Gomez reciprocated Peltz’s love on January 2, when she posted a photo of herself with Peltz in matching silver sequin dresses and clear platform heels for their New Year’s celebration. The two were smiling wide and looking fabulous in their outfits.