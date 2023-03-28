Zayn Malik Wants To 'See Where Things Go' With Selena Gomez, Source Reveals: 'He's Definitely Into Her'

“Zayn has known Selena for years," the source told a news outlet, adding: “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”

Malik and the Only Murders in the Building actress, both 30, seem to be taking things slow, with the source noting they aren't “super serious” or exclusive at this point, but, "Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."