Zayn Malik Wants To 'See Where Things Go' With Selena Gomez, Source Reveals: 'He's Definitely Into Her'
Zayn Malik is apparently looking forward to pursuing his romantic connection with Selena Gomez.
After news that the rumored new flames were spotted locking lips in New York City made headlines last week, an insider teased that the "Pillowtalk" musician is "definitely into" the Disney alum.
“Zayn has known Selena for years," the source told a news outlet, adding: “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”
Malik and the Only Murders in the Building actress, both 30, seem to be taking things slow, with the source noting they aren't “super serious” or exclusive at this point, but, "Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."
In the meantime, Gomez is "free to see other people," dished the source.
Malik and Gomez were first spotted together out to dinner at an unnamed restaurant in New York City. According to a hostess who sat the possible new couple, the musicians weren't trying to hide their relationship, as they "walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out," as the employee spilled in texts with her friend — who then shared a screenshot of their exchange via TikTok.
Gomez marks the first woman Malik has been publicly linked to since his split from ex-girlfriend and baby mama Gigi Hadid, whom he dated on-and-off up until October 2021 following an altercation with the model's mom, Yolanda Hadid.
"He’s been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again,” the source added of the “Dusk Till Dawn” artist — who shares daughter Khai, 2, with Hadid. “He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation."
They added: "He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”
As for Gomez, she was most recently linked to Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart earlier this year, but after the public caught wind of their rumored romance, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum made it clear that she was still very much single. Taking to her Instagram Story at the time, she wrote: "I like being alone too much."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Malik pursuing Gomez.