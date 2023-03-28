Downcast Hailey Bieber Steps Out Solo To Run Errands After Hitting Breaking Point Over Rumored Selena Gomez Drama

The drama surrounding Hailey Bieber's alleged feud with Selena Gomez seems to have taken a toll on the model.

On Monday, March 27, the wife of Justin Bieber was seen looking down in the dumps while heading into and leaving an office building in Los Angeles. While she hid behind her stylish black shades at times, at one point, she placed the glasses on top of her head, revealing a somber expression following the tiring weeks she's had.