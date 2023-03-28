Downcast Hailey Bieber Steps Out Solo To Run Errands After Hitting Breaking Point Over Rumored Selena Gomez Drama
The drama surrounding Hailey Bieber's alleged feud with Selena Gomez seems to have taken a toll on the model.
On Monday, March 27, the wife of Justin Bieber was seen looking down in the dumps while heading into and leaving an office building in Los Angeles. While she hid behind her stylish black shades at times, at one point, she placed the glasses on top of her head, revealing a somber expression following the tiring weeks she's had.
The stress of being on the receiving end of constant backlash after she and best friend Kylie Jenner were accused of mocking Gomez didn't stop Bieber from looking stylish on her outing, as she stunned in a mini skirt and oversized bomber zipped up. Bieber accessorized with eye-catching hoops.
This marks the second time Bieber has been photographed out since addressing the hate she has been receiving as of late. Over the weekend, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber were seen grabbing a bite to eat at Great White in West Hollywood.
The Rhode founder, 26, and the musician, 29, were snapped walking hand-in-hand and sharing a sweet kiss while relishing in the California sun.
The couple's peaceful day together came one day after both Gomez and Bieber addressed the ongoing narrative that the latter made fun of the Disney alum after she posted a TikTok complaining about her laminated eyebrows. Hours after Gomez shared her makeup video, Bieber and Jenner shared a screenshot of the two FaceTiming and showing off their perfectly done brows.
While Jenner seemingly cleared her name — insisting they weren't aware of Gomez's post at the time, with the actress also noting she's a "fan" of the reality star — Bieber's Instagram has been endlessly flooded with harsh criticism and degrading comments for nearly a month.
Gomez addressed the situation Friday morning, March 24, writing in a statement via Instagram: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."
"This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer continued. "I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️."
In her own statement later that day, Bieber thanked Gomez for "speaking out" and pointed out how social media can construe situations "differently than they were intended," which can be "extremely harmful" to the individuals involved and public watching it all play out.