Selena Gomez Stuns in Black Halterneck Dress at 2024 Emmys as She Walks Red Carpet Without Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez looked stunning on the 2024 Emmys red carpet, as she donned a black halterneck gown, embellished with a striking crystal neckline.
She also coordinated her outfit with diamond drop earrings and several diamond bracelets and rings.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet, 32, received her first acting nomination for her role in the Hulu series. She also obtained her third producing nomination for the series, making her the most nominated Latina producer.
Despite it being a big night for the Disney Channel alum, she was not seen with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
The beauty mogul recently gushed about her romance with Blanco, which she debuted on social media last year.
“I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez told Vanity Fair. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”
As OK! previously reported, Gomez revealed starting a family is important for her, but she won't be able to carry her own kid due to health issues.
“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’"
Gomez previously said she'd be open to adopting kids since her own mother was adopted.
“I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out," she shared.
Gomez isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle though. "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," she said. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."
If they do get married, she declared: "I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."
According to an insider, the pair seem like they're in it for the long haul.
“Selena’s never been happier and she’s told everyone that he’s The One,” the insider dished. “Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”