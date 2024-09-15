Selena Gomez Stuns in Black Halterneck Dress at 2024 Emmys as She Walks Red Carpet Without Benny Blanco

As OK! previously reported, Gomez revealed starting a family is important for her, but she won't be able to carry her own kid due to health issues.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’"

Gomez previously said she'd be open to adopting kids since her own mother was adopted.

“I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out," she shared.