Selena Gomez Wears Thigh-Highs and Lace Lingerie in Seductive Music Video for Her and Fiancé Benny Blanco's New Song 'Sunset Blvd': Watch
Selena Gomez dressed up in one of her steamiest looks for Benny Blanco!
On Friday, March 14, the actress and singer, 32, showed off her curves while wearing black lace lingerie in the new music video for her and her fiancé’s song “Sunset Blvd.”
In the footage, the brunette beauty donned an all-black ensemble, which featured a silk mini dress, lace robe and thigh-high stockings. The stunning look displayed the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s cleavage and toned legs.
The celeb’s hair was in a short, curled style and she wore a stunning red lip as she lounged on a couch and crawled around a bed in the cheeky outfit. At one point in the clip, Gomez’s man and music producer, 37, entered the shot, showing only the back of his head. Elsewhere in the video, a mini-Blanco danced around praising his soon-to-be wife.
“Sunset Blvd will always be a special place to us 🖤 Song and video with @itsbennyblanco out now! Video by @petrafcollins #SunsetBlvd,” Gomez penned on social media alongside a photo of herself in the alluring attire.
On Tuesday, March 11, Gomez announced she and Blanco are releasing the new track and explained what inspired the tune.
“Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together 🖤 “Sunset Blvd” out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco P.S. This is our first official photo together,” she wrote alongside a selfie as the duo cuddled up together.
As OK! previously reported, Gomez revealed she and Blanco were engaged in December after about a year of dating in the public eye.
The pair have since been loved-up around Hollywood ahead of their new music release.
In their latest joint interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress said she originally met the songwriter when she was a teen.
"And we first had music come out in 2013 or something," Blanco spilled to Interview Magazine. "Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet."
The Grammy-nominated musician said they were just "pals" at the time, but when they began working together again later in life, things turned romantic.
"It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me," the “A Year Without Rain” artist said. "I liked him before he liked me."
Blanco confessed he had "no idea" she was into him as more than a buddy, noting, "I feel like you could be friends with someone forever but not know until you have that one night."
"I literally didn’t know," he admitted. "We were in the session and I was like, 'You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates.' I hadn’t thought about it at all."
After texting a bit, the two decided to go out to dinner together, though Blanco still didn’t pick up on the outing being a date.
"The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, 'Wait, does she like me?' I was clueless," he stated. "From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different."
"The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife,'" Blanco dished. "I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I’m going to marry.'"