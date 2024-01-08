Taylor Swift Appears to Ditch the 2024 Golden Globes Early After Losing and Host Jo Koy's Snub
Did Taylor Swift leave a blank space at her Golden Globes table?
After the singer's concert film lost the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement to Barbie, fans realized Swift and her plus-one, Keleigh Teller, were no longer at the Sunday, January 7, Los Angeles event.
Some social media users also speculated she could have departed early after growing tired of host Jo Koy's joke that referenced her relationship with Travis Kelce.
"90% sure taylor has left the event she hasn’t been seen since Barbie," one person wrote on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
"TAYLOR LEFT?!??" questioned another. "She’d be like ‘well I didn’t win, this show is s-----, there’s nothing nice to do here anymore and the host sucks, bye!!"
Koy's diss was directed at the blonde beauty's support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots to Taylor Swift," the comedian, 52, said, seeming to annoy Swift, 34, who kept a straight face and took a sip of her drink after the comment.
As OK! reported, some NFL fans were peeved that the cameras were constantly directed at Swift as she cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.
In the songwriter's interview for TIME's Person of the Year 2023, she pointed out that she has no control over what the TV shows.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," explained the "Karma" vocalist.
"I’m just there to support Travis," she noted. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."
In that same interview, the Grammy winner commented on how unlike her past romances, the couple isn't afraid to show a little PDA.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she shared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."