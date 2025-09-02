Selena Gomez Wows in Bikini While Enjoying 'Lake Life' With Fiancé Benny Blanco: Photos
Selena Gomez is living her best “lake life” — and she’s bringing fiancé Benny Blanco along for the ride!
The 33-year-old star shared a batch of sun-soaked snaps from her lakeside getaway, and fans couldn’t get enough.
In one shot, Gomez rocked a rusty brown bikini while cruising on a sleek boat, pairing the look with oversized sunglasses.
The Disney alum looked completely at ease as she lounged in the sun, showing off her curves and enjoying the water.
In another post, Gomez and Blanco cozied up with friends on the boat, all dressed in swimsuits and life jackets as they soaked in the mountain views.
“lake life 🐟,” she captioned the post.
Later, Gomez shared a romantic dinner moment where Blanco leaned in for a kiss while she cheekily held a lemon up to the camera.
The sweetness carried into more downtime shots, including Gomez lounging on the dock in a chic white off-the-shoulder knit set while chatting with her fiancé, who stayed casual in sweats.
The PDA didn’t stop there as Gomez wrapped her arms around Blanco in front of the scenic backdrop, then straddled him on a boat bench for a kiss on the cheek while he grinned ear to ear.
To top it off, the couple joined friends for a cozy bonfire, where Gomez wore the same white loungewear.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with love.
“seeing you happy makes me happy too love youuu🤍🤍,” one wrote, while another added, “The cutest❤️❤️.”
A third chimed in, writing, “Cozy and cute!! And we have fomo!” while one gushed, “Benny is really lucky😍.”
A fifth simply shared, “I love to see you happy.”
This comes right after the "Calm Down" songstress celebrated her bachelorette in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her closest girlfriends.
She kicked things off by posing by the beach in a cream LSpace Sunrise Shell string bikini paired with a playful bridal veil.
She also shared a mirror selfie in the same bikini with a breezy cover-up before showing off her decked-out hotel room, decorated with heart balloons and big “BRIDE” letters above the bed.
The girls enjoyed everything from private beach dinners and movie nights to late-night dancing in Gomez’s room.
Blanco even happened to be nearby, spotted dining with his own group.
As OK! reported, Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024 and announced it on Instagram.
“forever begins now..” the "Fetish" hitmaker captioned the post, alongside a close-up of her stunning ring and a sweet embrace with her now-fiancé.