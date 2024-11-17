Selena Gomez 'Loves Her Body' After 'Everything It's Been Through': 'She Refuses to Let Anyone Make Her Feel Differently'
Selena Gomez isn’t letting the haters impede her self-confidence!
According to an insider, the Only Murders in the Building star, 32, is proud of her body despite the harsh online comments about her figure.
“Selena loves her body,” the source revealed of the singer, who began publicly dating Benny Blanco in December 2023. “And after everything that it’s been through, she refuses to let anyone make her feel differently.”
Though the insider insisted Gomez no longer lets the haters get to her, she recently clapped back at trolls for their behavior.
After a TikTok video featuring photos of the “Single Soon” vocalist posing on the red carpet for a screening of her film Emilia Perez in October went viral, the Disney alum commented on the clip to lash out at individuals who body-shamed her.
“This makes me sick. I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up,” she explained.
“I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story,” she continued. “No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”
In the past, Gomez has been very candid about health issues that have effected her weight, including her struggle with bipolar disorder and depression.
On October 10, during an appearance at Wondermind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress admitted she associates certain places with difficult memories.
"I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she shared. "I am a very anxious person. It’s kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it’s really impactful."
Gomez noted how being a public figure has heightened her stress, however, she has learned to manage and appreciate the privilege she has despite some of its downfalls.
"Like before I step out of the car, and there’s going to be lots of noises and stuff — if that’s the case, I’m not saying that’s every day — but I have to breathe, and I have to say, ‘All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I’m feeling,'” she explained.
Gomez confessed that her friends and family have helped her get through the tough times.
"I don’t have a lot of people in my life, I know who my inner circle is,” she stated. "I have to talk things out. And I have a therapist too, but it’s also nice to have people around you who will just listen to you. There is a freedom in letting go of whatever it is that’s keeping you stuck and that lump in your throat."
