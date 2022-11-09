Gigi Hadid Wants To Keep Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio 'Private' Out Of 'Respect' For Ex Zayn Malik

"Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship," the source said. "They both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."

Hadid and Malik, who share 2-year-old Khai, split in October 2021 after having an on-again, off-again relationship for years.