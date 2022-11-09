Gigi Hadid Wants To Keep Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio 'Private' Out Of 'Respect' For Ex Zayn Malik
Despite happily dating Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is still watching out for ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. According to an insider, as her romance with the Titanic hunk get's more serious, Hadid has been cautious to not make her love life the center of attention out of respect for the father of her daughter.
"Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship," the insider said of the cover girl's budding love. "They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."
"Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship," the source said. "They both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."
Hadid and Malik, who share 2-year-old Khai, split in October 2021 after having an on-again, off-again relationship for years.
With her and Malik's relationship in the past, Hadid can shift her focus to DiCaprio. As OK! previously reported, the headline making duo have been spotted spending time together in Europe over the last few months and are reportedly "very into each other."
"Gigi and Leo are the real deal," an insider close to Hadid and the Oscar-winning star explained. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."
The newfound love comes as 47-year-old DiCaprio recently went through a heartbreak of his own, as the hunk called it quits with longtime love 25-year-old Camila Morrone in August after four years together.