Fans Call Out 'Snobby' Kendall Jenner For Complaining About Lavish Trips To Dubai
Kendall Jenner can't catch a break when it comes to the public's opinion.
While attending the lavish opening of Atlantis The Royal Dubai, the super model appeared to call her previous trips to Dubai "horrible." Fans were quick to slam the super model after the clip went viral on TikTok.
Jenner, 27, was chatting with a group of friends during the star-studded bash when she was caught on camera looking miserable as she described her experiences in the United Arab Emirates. "This is my third time. The first two times were horrible! Oh my god!" she could be seen saying.
"Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one user wrote under the video, which gathered 5.6 million views. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another penned.
"She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But haters gonna hate," another social media user chimed in, giving her the benefit of the doubt. One person threw shade at The Kardashians star's tequila line, joking, "she's talking about 818."
"I wish I could afford a horrible experience from Dubai too!" another person joked.
"So unlikeable. The nerve!" another scoffed at Jenner's privilege.
Jenner previously took the extensive journey in 2015 with pals Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez to ring in New Year's Eve and returned an additional time the following year.
Luckily, this time around, the Vogue cover girl was not the only person being criticized while at the swanky bash over seas. Actress Rebel Wilson also attended with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, but was called out by the public for disregarding the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and promoting tourism in a place where same-sex acts are a criminal offense.
Following the backlash, the Bridesmaids star clapped back on social media, "If you haven't heard of the term 'visibility' then I guess you should look it up."