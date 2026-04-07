'Selfish' Tiger Woods Shamed by Golfer Jason Day After DUI Arrest: 'He Put People in Harm's Way'
April 7 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods' fellow golfer Jason Day has mixed feelings over the superstar's recent DUI arrest.
Day talked to reporters on Monday, April 6, ahead of this year's Masters, which Woods won't be participating in as he seeks treatment for his issues.
Jason Day Comments on Tiger Woods' Alleged 'Addiction'
Day, 38, felt the scandal — which also involved a car crash — showed the "human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction."
"He's not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He's had 25 to 30 something surgeries, and when you're going through that many procedures, it's painful coming out of those procedures," he continued, referring to how Woods, 50, was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket before the arrest. "I've had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that — painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it."
'He Thinks He Can Do Almost Anything'
"Granted, when I look at that, I look at it and go, he's just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles," Day added.
That being said, Day admitted the situation is a "little bit selfish" since Woods got behind the wheel while he was under the influence of something.
"[He] put other people in harm's way. But when you're the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that's probably why he's driving and a little bit under the influence," he explained.
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Tiger Woods Is Jason Day's 'Hero'
Day emphasized he wasn't trying to kick the dad-of-two while he's down, noting Woods was his "hero growing up."
"It's hard to see him go through what he's going through, and especially under the microscope — it must be hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look on, kind of down on him. Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed," he noted. "It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better."
After the accident, Woods passed a breathalyzer test but refused to give a urine sample.
Woods, who looked glassy-eyed in his mugshot, pleaded not guilty in the DUI case.
A few days later, the golfer revealed he was getting help.
"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," he wrote on social media. "I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."