or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tiger Woods
OK LogoNEWS

'Selfish' Tiger Woods Shamed by Golfer Jason Day After DUI Arrest: 'He Put People in Harm's Way'

Split photo of Tiger Woods and Jason Day
Source: mega

'It's hard to see him go through what he's going through,' Jason Day admitted of Tiger Woods.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 7 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods' fellow golfer Jason Day has mixed feelings over the superstar's recent DUI arrest.

Day talked to reporters on Monday, April 6, ahead of this year's Masters, which Woods won't be participating in as he seeks treatment for his issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Day Comments on Tiger Woods' Alleged 'Addiction'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Golfer Jason Day was disappointed Tiger Woods 'put other people in harm's way.'
Source: mega

Golfer Jason Day was disappointed Tiger Woods 'put other people in harm's way.'

Day, 38, felt the scandal — which also involved a car crash — showed the "human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction."

"He's not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He's had 25 to 30 something surgeries, and when you're going through that many procedures, it's painful coming out of those procedures," he continued, referring to how Woods, 50, was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket before the arrest. "I've had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that — painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Thinks He Can Do Almost Anything'

Photo of Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI after a March 27 car crash in Florida.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI after a March 27 car crash in Florida.

"Granted, when I look at that, I look at it and go, he's just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles," Day added.

That being said, Day admitted the situation is a "little bit selfish" since Woods got behind the wheel while he was under the influence of something.

"[He] put other people in harm's way. But when you're the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that's probably why he's driving and a little bit under the influence," he explained.

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods Is Jason Day's 'Hero'

Photo of Jason Day believes the iconic athlete has an 'addiction.'
Source: mega

Jason Day believes the iconic athlete has an 'addiction.'

Day emphasized he wasn't trying to kick the dad-of-two while he's down, noting Woods was his "hero growing up."

"It's hard to see him go through what he's going through, and especially under the microscope — it must be hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look on, kind of down on him. Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed," he noted. "It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better."

Photo of Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty in his DUI case.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty in his DUI case.

After the accident, Woods passed a breathalyzer test but refused to give a urine sample.

Woods, who looked glassy-eyed in his mugshot, pleaded not guilty in the DUI case.

A few days later, the golfer revealed he was getting help.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," he wrote on social media. "I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.