'Selfish' Tiger Woods Shamed by Golfer Jason Day After DUI Arrest: 'He Put People in Harm's Way'

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Jason Day Comments on Tiger Woods' Alleged 'Addiction'

Source: mega Golfer Jason Day was disappointed Tiger Woods 'put other people in harm's way.'

Day, 38, felt the scandal — which also involved a car crash — showed the "human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction." "He's not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He's had 25 to 30 something surgeries, and when you're going through that many procedures, it's painful coming out of those procedures," he continued, referring to how Woods, 50, was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket before the arrest. "I've had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that — painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it."

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'He Thinks He Can Do Almost Anything'

Source: mega Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI after a March 27 car crash in Florida.

"Granted, when I look at that, I look at it and go, he's just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles," Day added. That being said, Day admitted the situation is a "little bit selfish" since Woods got behind the wheel while he was under the influence of something. "[He] put other people in harm's way. But when you're the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that's probably why he's driving and a little bit under the influence," he explained.

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Tiger Woods Is Jason Day's 'Hero'

Source: mega Jason Day believes the iconic athlete has an 'addiction.'

Day emphasized he wasn't trying to kick the dad-of-two while he's down, noting Woods was his "hero growing up." "It's hard to see him go through what he's going through, and especially under the microscope — it must be hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look on, kind of down on him. Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed," he noted. "It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better."

Source: mega Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty in his DUI case.