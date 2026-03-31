NEWS 'Stop Getting Behind the D--- Wheel!': Stephen Smith Goes Off on Tiger Woods After His DUI Arrest Source: @The StephenA.Smith Show;MEGA Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith blasted Tiger Woods for getting behind the wheel and not hiring a driver before his latest DUI. Lesley Abravanel March 31 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith excoriated Tiger Woods following his latest DUI arrest in Florida on Friday, March 27. Smith’s comments came after Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Fla., when Woods’ Land Rover clipped the back of a pickup truck pulling a trailer while attempting to overtake it at high speed. The vehicle rolled onto its driver’s side and slid a considerable distance. Although Woods blew "triple-zeroes" on a breathalyzer for alcohol, he reportedly refused a urine test and was charged with DUI and property damage.

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Source: MEGA 'You got issues with drugs,' Stephen Smith claimed about the golfer.

"My brother, you got issues with drugs ... Stop getting behind the d--- wheel! ... It ain't too much to ask, bro, for you to order car service ... Just stop before you do something you can't come back from,” he said on his SiriusXM show, “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” Smith noted that this was Woods' third major vehicle-related investigation, following his 2009 crash and 2017 DUI arrest. Smith argued that Woods has no excuse for driving himself, stating, "You're a billionaire, bro. You can afford [a] car service.”

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🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith to Tiger Woods: "My brother, you got issues with drugs ... Stop getting behind the d*mn wheel! ... It ain't too much to ask, bro, for you to order car service ... Just stop before you do something you can't come back from."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/iLVzxDTQeG — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 30, 2026 Source: @JasonJournoDC Tiger Woods got into another crash on March 27.

Smith suggested that while alcohol may not be the issue, Woods likely has ongoing struggles with pain medication related to his numerous surgeries. Smith has famously oscillated between revering the golf legend as a "transcendent figure" and delivering blunt assessments that "it’s over" for his competitive career. Most recently, Smith drew criticism for labeling Woods a "recreational golfer" after his latest Achilles surgery. "Walking an 18-hole course is not something he can do anymore ... that's all I mean when I say he's recreational because he can't do it anymore. It's just that simple,” Smith said.

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Source: @The StephenA.Smith Show Responding officers noted Tiger Woods showed 'signs of impairment' at the scene.

Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck another car and overturned. He managed to crawl out of the passenger side door uninjured. Responding officers noted Woods showed "signs of impairment" at the scene, leading to the DUI charge despite the negative alcohol test. The arrest occurred just weeks before the 2026 Masters, casting doubt on whether he will compete.

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was not hurt after the crash.