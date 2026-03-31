or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tiger Woods
OK LogoNEWS

'Stop Getting Behind the D--- Wheel!': Stephen Smith Goes Off on Tiger Woods After His DUI Arrest

split of Stephen A. Smith, Tiger Woods.
Source: @The StephenA.Smith Show;MEGA

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith blasted Tiger Woods for getting behind the wheel and not hiring a driver before his latest DUI.

March 31 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith excoriated Tiger Woods following his latest DUI arrest in Florida on Friday, March 27.

Smith’s comments came after Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Fla., when Woods’ Land Rover clipped the back of a pickup truck pulling a trailer while attempting to overtake it at high speed. The vehicle rolled onto its driver’s side and slid a considerable distance.

Although Woods blew "triple-zeroes" on a breathalyzer for alcohol, he reportedly refused a urine test and was charged with DUI and property damage.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of 'You got issues with drugs,' Stephen Smith claimed about the golfer.
Source: MEGA

'You got issues with drugs,' Stephen Smith claimed about the golfer.

"My brother, you got issues with drugs ... Stop getting behind the d--- wheel! ... It ain't too much to ask, bro, for you to order car service ... Just stop before you do something you can't come back from,” he said on his SiriusXM show, “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

Smith noted that this was Woods' third major vehicle-related investigation, following his 2009 crash and 2017 DUI arrest.

Smith argued that Woods has no excuse for driving himself, stating, "You're a billionaire, bro. You can afford [a] car service.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JasonJournoDC

Tiger Woods got into another crash on March 27.

Smith suggested that while alcohol may not be the issue, Woods likely has ongoing struggles with pain medication related to his numerous surgeries.

Smith has famously oscillated between revering the golf legend as a "transcendent figure" and delivering blunt assessments that "it’s over" for his competitive career. Most recently, Smith drew criticism for labeling Woods a "recreational golfer" after his latest Achilles surgery.

"Walking an 18-hole course is not something he can do anymore ... that's all I mean when I say he's recreational because he can't do it anymore. It's just that simple,” Smith said.

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Responding officers noted Tiger Woods showed 'signs of impairment' at the scene.
Source: @The StephenA.Smith Show

Responding officers noted Tiger Woods showed 'signs of impairment' at the scene.

Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck another car and overturned. He managed to crawl out of the passenger side door uninjured.

Responding officers noted Woods showed "signs of impairment" at the scene, leading to the DUI charge despite the negative alcohol test.

The arrest occurred just weeks before the 2026 Masters, casting doubt on whether he will compete.

image of Tiger Woods was not hurt after the crash.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was not hurt after the crash.

Some analysts, including ESPN's Michael Wilbon, suggested Augusta National might even ask him not to attend due to the "circus" surrounding the event.

Wilbon has covered Woods' career extensively, expressing deep admiration for his talent while offering sharp criticism regarding his personal and legal troubles.

He often discussed Woods' impact on golf, admitting he was captivated by his performances, but also publicly questioned Woods' repeated personal failings, asking, "How many chances do you want at this?" after this latest arrest.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.