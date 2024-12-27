'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Says Filming Season 9 Is 'Already Chaotic' as She Tries to 'Stay Out of the Drama'
Amanza Smith has three simple goals of 2025: find a man, fix her sleep schedule and stay out of the drama.
The third objective might be the most difficult, as the Selling Sunset star reveals filming Season 9 of the hit reality show has already become intense after just two weeks of production.
"It's already chaotic. Full on chaotic," Smith shares during an exclusive chat with OK! while promoting the app FashWire's new AI feature and explaining how the tool can help fans curate their perfect style.
Since the cast and crew went on "a little break for Thanksgiving," Smith used her days off from filming to work on her art and spend time with her two kids, son Braker, 13, and daughter Noah, 15.
As filming the successful Netflix reality series resumes, the brunette bombshell says she's focused on maintaining a "very positive mindset" and trying her "best to stay out of the drama."
Smith admits of all the approaches she's taken when facing friction with fellow real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, staying "completely out of drama" has "worked the best."
"Anytime I've tried to give my two cents, even if it was right, even if it was like leaning on the side of fair, it somehow turned around and bit me in the a--," she confesses.
While drama might be viewers' favorite part of Selling Sunset, Smith notes fashion might be the 48-year-old and her costars' main focus this season.
"I feel like everybody has good fashion, but I really do feel like everybody has upped the game [for Season 9]," the mom-of-two mentions, confessing it "gets harder and harder to stay original" when it comes to picking outfits as the show continues.
Reflecting on the progression of Selling Sunset, Smith suggests: "When it started, it was real estate and then a bit about our personal lives and fashion, and I think now it's fashion, real estate and drama."
As viewers of Selling Sunset Season 8 might remember, real estate hasn't been on the top of Smith's mind for quite some time now — though she hasn't retired from the career for good.
"To stay on the show, I think I have to do real estate a bit. I definitely have always been super honest about the fact that real estate wasn't my passion," Smith candidly shares regarding the fate of her job as a real estate agent. "I don't wake up and think about real estate. I wake up and I do think about art. I think about being creative."
"I still do real estate," she declares. "Right now, I'm co-listing something with one of the other girls in the office. But I've just really been focused on art and [the show has] embraced it."
Smith adds: "People have enjoyed it and it's been nice to have more eyes on the creative side of what I do. Instead of sitting at the office and people going, 'Is she ever gonna sell a house?' They actually see that I can do something. It's been cool to have people around the world see my art and it's been beneficial. I've had a lot of interest."
The career addition has worked in her favor, too, as Smith reveals nearly a handful of her paintings — which were displayed at a gallery during Season 8 of Selling Sunset — have since been sold.
"The four paintings that I've sold have been to different people. One buyer was in New York. There was a collector in the U.K., somebody in Mexico City, and then I think somebody in Australia. So I've got art around the world now, which is pretty cool," she states excitedly.
In addition to working on her art and sticking to real estate in 2025, Smith is determined to fix her sleep schedule and is manifesting "a man" entering her life next year.
"I'm looking for love," the reality television personality announces.
Plus, Smith is keeping busy as board advisor for the fashion company FashWire.
Explaining FashWire's unique app, Smith beginis: "So, everybody knows dating apps, right? You swipe right if you like something, you swipe left if you don't. That's what they've integrated into FashWire. It builds on people's personal preferences. With each way you swipe, it gathers data, then it spits out styles that cater to each person's personal preference."
"FashWire in itself is a platform and it connects fashion to consumers. We have tons of established brands," she continues, noting fans can insert a photo of Smith in a stylish outfit and the app will show them "very similar pieces" with "the same colors, the same style and the same vibe."