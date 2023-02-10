Amanza Smith Admits Season 6 Of 'Selling Sunset' Is 'Not As Chill As I Would Have Hoped': 'It's Been Very Heated'
Selling Sunset is returning to Netflix very soon, and though Christine Quinn exited, Amanza Smith dishes feuds and cat fights will still occur.
"It’s apparent from social media who have had some turmoil and I am definitely not going to be the one to leak any scoop, but I will say it’s been very heated. I personally hope the drama ceases soon," the reality star, who partnered with SF-based Glad to showcase Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox’s odor eliminating technology as potential homebuyers unknowingly toured a dream home that was secretly filled with hidden bags of trash, exclusively tells OK!.
She adds, "Honestly it’s not as chill as I would have hoped it would be. We definitely have new drama with a couple of castmates. We haven’t missed a beat on the drama side."
This time around, the brunette beauty points out what will be different this season.
"I think the narrative of my missing ex-husband has finally been put to bed and we are focusing and showcasing the amazing projects that I am working on and how we are thriving as a family of three and my love life and all the other amazing things I have going on," she says.
This season, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are joining the Netflix series, which has been "great," Smith shares. "They have become a great asset to the group."
As for how the mom-of-two attempts to stay neutral amidst the turmoil, she says, "I try to listen to all sides of the story but mainly try to stay out of things all together."
Since Smith is in the real estate world, her partnership with Glad to showcase Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox’s odor eliminating technology as potential homebuyers unknowingly toured a dream home that was secretly filled with hidden bags of trash was a perfect fit.
"With the threat of the housing market cooling off, home sellers need to pull out all the stops to make their house desirable and keep buyers interested, including being keenly aware of the smell of their homes. One of the most important tips I share with people who are looking to sell their home is to make sure the home smells nice, as there are few things that will deter a possible buyer more than an unpleasant smell. In fact, a recent survey showed that 93% of potential homeowners say the smell of a home is important when considering purchasing a home," she says.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"To prove it, I partnered with Glad to showcase the odor-eliminating technology of Glad ForceFlex Plus with Clorox bags and hosted an open house where potential homebuyers unknowingly toured a dream home that was secretly filled with hidden bags of trash. It was fun to see their reactions when I revealed the hidden bags of trash and that there were no trash odors thanks to the odor-eliminating technology of Glad with Clorox. You can watch the video at Glad.com/Amanza," she adds.
She concludes, "As an interior designer and real estate agent, the Glad Torture Test program felt right to me and my brand because from what I wear to how I showcase a house – first impressions are everything and Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox really does work in helping ensure a house smells its best. I liked how Glad wanted to show how well the bags work in a unique way instead of just telling everyone – plus the Torture Test Open House Video concept was hilarious – so overall, it was something I knew I wanted to be a part of."