Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith had realized that her ex-husband and former NFL player Ralph Brown had gone missing while filming the show’s second season in 2019.
One year later, the 43-year-old reality star has shared an update on how she’s moving on with her life.
Smith spoke about her missing husband on the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” on Tuesday, October 6, and told the podcast’s host Amanda Hirsch about her feelings for Brown.
“I don’t know where he is” but “I’m positive he’s alive,” she said in the candid talk.
Smith and Brown got divorced in 2012 and share daughter Noah, 10 and son Braker, 9.
“He was a great father when he was around. He was a very loyal, hands-on, dedicated, interactive father,” Smith said, explaining the impact of his sudden disappearance on the kids, who were used to spending time with him. “I know it sounds so crazy.”
Smith also spoke about the last time she saw him, which was in August 2019.
“He sent me an email, and he said, ‘My situation isn’t good right now. I can’t financially take care of the children. It’s not safe for them to be with me. You need to keep them until my situation changes,'” she told Hirsch.
Smith says that she could not file a missing person’s report because of the email.
“I know he’s alive because we’ve had to get an attorney and file court records because I’m trying to get full custody. And at one point he submitted something to the courts where he did a change of address. We traced it back, and it’s a P.O. Box at like, a UPS store,” she said.
“So, he’s off the grid,” she continued. “Whatever’s going on, and I have no idea what it is, he doesn’t want to be found right now. And for me, if he doesn’t want to be found, it’s probably best that he’s away until he’s better or until he wants to come back.”
Smith also accused the Brown family of being “unresponsive” to her ex’s disappearance, despite her calling, emailing and texting them multiple times.
“Anytime I reach out to anyone I get blocked,” she revealed.
“I’ve had to pick up the pieces and mend little broken hearts,” she added about her efforts on trying to build her life without him. “But right now we’re doing good, and we’ve settled into this new reality.”
