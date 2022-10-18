Selma Blair Drops Out Of 'Dancing With The Stars' Over Health Woes: 'I Can't Go On'

"I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can’t go on with the competition. I've pushed as far as I could," the Legally Blonde actress told her partner in the interview package that aired Monday night. "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want."

Blair told Farber, 38, "I really want to have one last beautiful dance with you, and bow out. So, this is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also, the power in realizing it’s time to walk away. I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last gentle dance."